I must speak on a reality that most are too afraid to voice: the complete and utter lack of accountability for the crimes committed under the guise of the COVID-19 pandemic. We are living in a time where the very systems meant to protect us have been weaponized to destroy us. My message is simple: there will never be accountability until we, the people, make it stick. The people responsible for maiming and killing millions through government policy are being shielded because they are part of a much larger, more malevolent plan for global depopulation and control.

For years, the public has been fed a diet of “scientism”—a blind belief in “experts” rather than proven science. We were told to trust mRNA technology that had never been approved for human use because it historically killed every animal it was tested on. The “plandemic” was a massive compliance test designed to see who would willingly step into Team Evil. To mask the truth, we see governments implementing absurd measures, such as placing Bluetooth chips in caskets to hide the signals coming from the vaccinated dead. This is not incompetence; it is a calculated cover-up for a genocide program.

The current legal system is a hollow buffer. It exists to keep the general public from seeking street justice while allowing a “new nobility” to operate above the law. Under the encroaching Noahide laws, a two-tiered system is being established where this new elite can commit any atrocity—even murder—and walk away by paying a small fine, as if they had merely destroyed a piece of livestock. Meanwhile, doctors who saved lives by refusing to inject poisons are being imprisoned as examples to keep the rest of us in a state of fear.

We are currently in a war zone, facing a triad of evil: technocrats, Zionists, and those seeking a worldwide caliphate. They are gangsters fighting for the final position of “top dog” while aiming to reduce the global population by 95%. They use technology to create a “post-truth” world where your reality is manipulated by fake accounts and endless distractions.

The system has lost its credibility, and as its legitimacy fails, its power over our minds must also fail. Do not be paralyzed by the fear of what they might do to you; they have already marked you for death. Once you realize you have nothing left to lose, you find the courage to raise your voice. We must stop cooperating with our own destruction. Accountability will not come from the courts or the politicians who are complicit in the crime. It must start with us speaking the truth, refusing the lies, and standing tall against the tyranny that seeks to consume the world.

Welcome to the show notes for this episode of the Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast. In this episode, I, Henry, dive deep into the absolute lack of accountability surrounding the plandemic and the broader, more malevolent plans being orchestrated in the shadows. We discuss how the systems of justice and science we once trusted have been weaponized to create a two-tiered society where a "new nobility" operates above the law, while the rest of the population is treated as disposable. This episode is a call to awaken from the "stasis" of fear, to recognize the spiritual and physical warfare we are in, and to understand that true accountability will only happen when we, the people, make it stick.

Episode Subsections

* (00:01:04) The Simple Truth of Missing Accountability

The lack of accountability for those who maimed and killed millions through government policy is both simple and complicated. It is simple because the perpetrators are being shielded to ensure they remain loyal for the next, even more evil phase of a global plan.

* (00:01:46) The Noahide Laws and the Two-Tiered Justice System

A new system of justice is being implemented based on the Noahide laws, creating a "new nobility" class. Under this designation, the elite are treated as gods on earth to whom the law does not apply, while everyone else is reduced to the legal status of "bestial" animals.

* (00:02:56) Devaluing Human Life to the Cost of Cattle

Under this encroaching legal framework, killing a non-noble is treated no differently than shooting a cow; it results in a small monetary fine rather than a murder charge. This chilling devaluation of human life is part of an ancient tradition designed to protect the elite from any real repercussions for their actions.

* (00:04:48) Infrastructure of the New World Order: Guillotines and FEMA Camps

The government has long been preparing for mass enforcement, including the purchase of thousands of stainless steel guillotines and the creation of escape-proof FEMA camps. These facilities, along with specially built cattle cars designed to shackle humans, sit waiting for the moment they are needed to corral the population.

* (00:06:23) The Bluetooth Signal from the Grave

Evidence of the "tech" injected into people during the pandemic can be found in graveyards, where Bluetooth signals can still be detected coming from the vaccinated deceased. Governments are now mandating Bluetooth chips in new caskets and urns specifically to mask these signals and cover up the physical evidence of the injection program.

* (00:09:16) Persecution of the Truth-Tellers

While the architects of the pandemic remain free, doctors who saved lives by refusing to inject "poisons" and those who organized COVID tribunals are being imprisoned. The system uses them as examples to instill fear, ensuring the public remains too afraid to resist while being led to slaughter.

* (00:11:07) Recognizing the Year 2026 as a Peak of Tyranny

In 2026, the tyranny of world governments acting as mere placeholders for the New World Order has become ridiculously obvious. These local agents are working for a global government, and once you see this reality, the facade of traditional national governance completely falls away.

* (00:13:30) The Propaganda of "Moving On"

Mainstream media is currently flooded with stories designed to reposition public thinking away from the idea of accountability. These institutions are terrified of being held responsible for what is described as the largest genocide program in recent memory, so they use "scientism" and misdirection to regain public trust.

* (00:14:42) The Scientific Fraud of mRNA Technology

mRNA technology has a 25-year history of killing every animal it was tested on and was never approved for human use until the pandemic "compliance test". Much of what we are told is "science" is actually a series of unproven theories—including the very structure of DNA—presented through computer-generated images to manipulate public belief.

* (00:19:12) Big Pharma's "Kill Quota"

The pharmaceutical industry operates with a ghoulish "kill quota," where drugs can be approved even if they cause thousands of deaths during trials, provided those deaths can be explained away. Big Pharma acts as a population-reducing engine that maims and mutilates under the guise of medicine, even convincing the public that their injuries are proof the treatment is working.

Conclusion

We must face the reality that the system will never voluntarily hold itself accountable because the lie is too vast. The "normies" and sleepwalkers of the world are living in a giant live-action role-playing event where elected officials are merely actors for a control structure. As the internet becomes a labyrinth of AI-layered misinformation, it is more critical than ever to seek the truth and stand tall with courage. Do not wait for the courts or the politicians to save you; accountability starts when we refuse to cooperate with our own destruction and speak out against the evil that has already marked us for death. Stand firm, find your conviction, and let us work together to stop this genocide before the next phase begins.