The Hidden History of Tattoos pt 1 of 3 in the series.

Title: The Sobered Christian Gentleman Podcast - The History of Tattoos

Episode Summary: In this episode, Henry takes us on a deep dive into the fascinating history of tattooing. From ancient traditions to modern cultural significance, he explores why tattooing has remained an integral part of human expression. He also examines how different societies have perceived body art, the revival of tattoo culture, and its deeper meaning beyond aesthetics.

(00:00:00) - Introduction

Henry introduces the topic of tattoo history and why it matters. He discusses the human tendency to seek artistic expression, emphasizing how tattoos connect us to our collective identity.

(00:03:15) - The Oldest Tattoos in History

Exploring the earliest known examples of tattoos, including Ötzi the Iceman, ancient Egyptian practices, and tribal body markings.

(00:08:42) - Tattoos in Indigenous Cultures

A look at how indigenous cultures across the world have used tattoos for rites of passage, spiritual protection, and social identity.

(00:13:20) - The Influence of Religion on Tattooing

Discussion on how different religious traditions have either embraced or condemned tattooing throughout history.

(00:17:55) - Sailors, Soldiers, and Criminals

The evolution of tattooing in Western culture, from sailors and military personnel to its associations with criminality.

(00:22:10) - Japanese Irezumi and Cultural Artistry

A deep dive into traditional Japanese tattooing, its historical roots, and how it became an underground art form.

(00:26:40) - The Stigma of Tattoos in Western Society

Examining the cultural shifts in how tattoos have been viewed, from rebellion to acceptance.

(00:30:50) - Tattoos as a Personal Statement

How modern tattooing serves as a medium for self-expression, storytelling, and reclaiming identity.

(00:35:15) - The Tattoo Revival in the 20th Century

How tattooing reemerged as a mainstream art form, influenced by counterculture movements and celebrity endorsements.

(00:39:30) - Tattooing and the Media

The role of television, movies, and social media in shaping modern perceptions of tattoo culture.

(00:44:05) - Tattoo Regulations and Safety

A discussion on the legal aspects, health regulations, and the professionalization of the tattoo industry.

(00:48:30) - Tattoo Removal and Changing Perceptions

The rise of tattoo removal technologies and how societal views on permanent body art have evolved.

(00:53:15) - The Future of Tattooing

Speculating on how advancements in technology, new pigments, and AI-driven designs could influence the future of tattoo art.

(00:57:40) - Listener Questions and Personal Reflections

Henry answers listener questions about tattoo culture, shares personal insights, and discusses his thoughts on the role of tattoos in faith and philosophy.

(01:02:00) - Conclusion

Closing thoughts on the enduring nature of tattooing, its deep connection to human history, and the evolving narrative surrounding body art.

Final Thoughts:

Tattooing is far more than just ink on skin; it is a profound expression of identity, culture, and history. Whether viewed as rebellion, tradition, or art, tattoos remain a testament to humanity’s creative spirit. Henry leaves us with a thought-provoking reflection on the permanence of self-expression and how each tattoo tells a story worth remembering.

Further reading:

TATTOOS - What are they in history, why do they matter - Truth Training - learn it - let me explain.



These are my thoughts about Tattoos. Learn some history. Understand the concept so you can decide if you want anything to do with them.



I will do a separate episode on the health aspect of tattoos because it is a different subject. The good, the bad and the Ugly.



Tattooing in our modern culture has been redefined deceptively so that it can be used as a weapon against us. The people who are part of the Control System push the culture of tattoos in unhealthy directions and destroy what could be a meaningful and growth experience. The controllers may ruin anyone at any time who deviates from the plan n, and outsiders have no idea. We believe it is one thing because of lies, propaganda and popular culture, but it is the control structure that keeps us from experiencing liberty, remembering history and having a growth experience.



We are in an unrestricted warfare zone, everything is weaponized. We are in danger and must defend ourselves, our families, our interests and our communities.



Predictive programming has been used to brainwash us about tattoos, to prevent any sudden resistance or hostile reaction from the general public, Team Evil keeps adding subtle references to their planned future events in popular media so that when the event happens for real, the public is already mentally prepared and receptive to the new developments in society.



Remember, this notion was first described and proposed by researcher and historian Alan Watt, who defines predictive programming as “a subtle form of psychological conditioning provided by the media to acquaint the public with planned societal changes to be implemented by our leaders. If and when these changes are put through, the public will already be familiarized with them and will accept them as natural progressions, thus lessening possible public resistance and commotion.”



Supporters of the predictive programming theory, suggest that the government also employs this technique so that people don’t lose trust in the already established system. They claim that first, the government plans a complex situation, then hides references to these in media so that people become somewhat accustomed to the feelings caused by these situations, and finally, when the situation actually does arise, the people will look to the government for solutions.



It is argued that, although governments already have the solution to the problem they created in the first place, they deliberately wait for the right time to implement the solution to cause the most damage to people’s ability to think for themselves. It is further claimed that predictive programming is actually a highly advanced form of AI used for the psychological conditioning of the masses.



Jesus never told us to be victims, punching bags or waifs. We are to be warriors for Christ. Defend ourselves, our family and our communities. We must be ready to resist violence and manipulation.



This is an update to the ongoing unrestricted military operation that is focused on dominating our mind's space.



Let me explain in this podcast

See part 2 here:

https://open.substack.com/pub/soberchristiangentlemanpodcast/p/tattoos-are-they-toxic-is-tattoo?utm_source=share&utm_medium=android&r=31s3eo