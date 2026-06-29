Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast’s Substack

Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast’s Substack

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Amaterasu Solar's avatar
Amaterasu Solar
7h

Very, VERY interesting! Now... What did that setup do for the Humans that used it?

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