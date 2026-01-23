As I reflect on the world around me, I can’t help but see a fragile web of beliefs holding society together—a web that’s fraying at the edges. We’ve built our lives on the assumption that institutions like the justice system exist to protect us, to ensure fairness, and to hold the powerful accountable. But what happens when that assumption crumbles? When the very people who wield authority escape repercussions for their actions, while ordinary folks suffer in silence? I’ve spent years digging into the layers of deception that underpin so much of what we accept as truth, from scientific claims to governmental mandates. And through it all, one theme emerges clearly: faith in the justice system is its lifeblood. Without that faith, the system loses its relevance, and something rawer, more primal—street justice—begins to take its place. This isn’t a call to arms; it’s an observation of inevitable change when trust is betrayed.

Let me start by unpacking what I mean by “scientism” versus true science, because this distinction is crucial to understanding how we’ve been led astray and why accountability feels so elusive. For most of my life, I took scientific pronouncements at face value, assuming they were backed by irrefutable proof. But as I delved deeper, I discovered that much of what passes for science is actually scientism—a blind faith in unproven theories presented as fact. Take DNA, for instance. We’re all familiar with that iconic double-helix image, spiraling like a ladder to the secrets of life. Yet, when I scrutinized the foundational papers and experiments, I found it’s all built on assumptions layered upon assumptions. No one has ever isolated DNA in a way that proves its existence beyond theory. The images we see? Computer-generated illustrations, not photographs of reality. It’s like believing in ghosts because someone drew a spooky figure and called it evidence.

This scientism extends to technologies like mRNA injections, which were rolled out amid a storm of fear and promises. For over two decades, this so-called technology was tested on animals, and the results were disastrous. Every trial ended in death or severe harm because the components are inherently toxic—antithetical to life itself. The theory claims that injecting synthetic mRNA tricks cells into producing proteins to fight off threats, but in practice, it poisons the body. Some creatures died immediately from shock; others lingered, their systems breaking down over time. Despite this, the push continued, ignoring the failures because the narrative demanded it. I realized then that we’re not dealing with honest inquiry but with a system designed to profit from suffering.

Big Pharma exemplifies this corruption. I’ve examined how drugs are approved, and it’s horrifying. There’s an unspoken “kill quota”—a threshold where a certain number of deaths in trials are acceptable. If a pill causes fatalities but stays under that limit, it’s greenlit. Exceed it, and they manipulate data, attributing deaths to unrelated causes. I’ve seen this in action with everyday medications that list “death” as a side effect—not because it’s rare, but because people died in testing. These companies aren’t healers; they’re engines of depopulation, creating sickness to sell more cures. One chilling example is aspartame, the artificial sweetener marketed as a healthy alternative to sugar. Animal studies showed it caused agonizing deaths, so researchers fudged the process: killing some animals early to avoid recording toxicity, letting others rot before autopsies to obscure findings. Even then, approval required corruption at the highest levels—a temporary FDA head who greenlit it before exiting. Aspartame breaks down into toxic byproducts like methanol (wood alcohol) and formaldehyde, essentially antifreeze equivalents that ravage the body. I’ve read case after case where people suffered holes in their brains or organ failure, yet the system protected the perpetrators. One woman was imprisoned for years, accused of poisoning her husband with antifreeze, when his Gatorade addiction—laced with aspartame—was the real culprit.

This pattern repeats across the medical landscape. Pills for one ailment spawn “side effects” that require more pills, turning people into perpetual patients. Headaches from the first drug? Here’s a second. Insomnia from that? A third. Brain fog? A fourth. It’s a cascade of toxicity, dumbing us down and weakening us so we never question the system. The goal isn’t health; it’s control—a sickly, compliant population that dies predictably. I’ve come to see this as intentional, not accidental. The more I investigated, the clearer it became: our bodies aren’t battling “viruses” or needing “immune boosts.” Virology itself is a fraud; viruses have never been isolated or proven to cause disease. What we call illness is detoxification—our bodies purging toxins from a polluted world. Plants have natural defenses like oxalates and lectins, which ancient peoples learned to neutralize through processing. The Vikings, for example, turned toxic shark meat into nutritious food by fermenting and drying it, removing urea and ammonia. Knowledge like this empowered survival, but modern “science” strips it away, replacing it with chemical dependencies.

Now, tie this to the broader theme of accountability and the justice system. We’ve been conditioned to believe in a framework where harm is addressed through civil or criminal channels, deterring vigilante actions. Natural law boils down to simple principles: do no harm to others, their property, or your word. The justice system is supposed to enforce this, acting as a buffer against violence. People restrain themselves because they fear repercussions—jail time, fines, social ostracism. But what if the system itself violates these principles? What if those in power commit mass harm without consequence? During recent global events, we saw mandates that locked people down, masked them, distanced them, and coerced injections—all based on lies. These weren’t mistakes; they were deliberate, creating misery to drive compliance. The injections, rebranded to fit altered legal definitions, weren’t vaccines but toxins. Many batches were saline to mask the deaths, pitting survivors against the injured: “I feel fine; you’re exaggerating.” This divided us, covering up the genocide.

I’ve traced how officials profited immensely, becoming millionaires while pushing these policies. Doctors who saved lives by refusing to inject or providing exemptions are now imprisoned—not for harm, but for defiance. Meanwhile, the true culprits—attorneys general, health officers, media mouthpieces—face no scrutiny. They’re shielded by the system’s monopoly on violence: police and military can kill with impunity, claiming authority. But as deaths mount—thousands daily in places like the U.S., equivalent to a Vietnam War every ten days—faith erodes. Ambulances scream constantly, a “new normal” we accept blindly. Journalists now plead against accountability, calling it “dangerous” or “bad taste,” urging a “reset” without punishment. They fear the system’s collapse because it protects them.

This loss of faith is the tipping point. When people realize the justice system is a facade—punishing heroes, rewarding villains—they withdraw belief. And without belief, it’s irrelevant. Street justice emerges not from desire but necessity. If murderers go free because the system ignores them, why wouldn’t victims or their families act? The buffer vanishes; calculations shift. Is the risk worth it? Without credible deterrence, yes. I’ve seen this in microcosms: communities turning inward, resolving disputes outside courts because formal channels fail. It’s evolution—self-reliance replacing institutional dependence.

But let’s be clear: this isn’t advocacy for chaos. It’s recognition of cause and effect. The powerful cling to the system because it insulates them. They propagate propaganda to reposition thinking away from accountability, fearing reprisal for their roles in depopulation schemes. Yet, as more awaken—through personal loss, research, or sheer observation—the shift accelerates. We must reclaim knowledge: question scientism, process our own “foods” (literal and metaphorical), and demand real proof. True science involves falsification—testing observations repeatedly, achieving consensus through evidence, not authority. Like verifying a wooden board: smell it, cut it, share it. Most “science” skips this, relying on peer-reviewed fantasies.

In exploring these deceptions, I’ve felt isolation but also empowerment. Knowing DNA is theory, mRNA is poison, and justice is selective liberates. It reveals the matrix: a control grid built on faith. Break that faith, and the grid crumbles. We’re at that juncture. Governments cover up because they’re guilty; innocence needs no veil. As deaths continue—unchecked, unacknowledged—their fear grows. They know: without accountability, the system dies, and something new rises.

In conclusion, the justice system’s relevance hinges on our collective faith in its fairness and efficacy. But as I’ve uncovered the layers of fraud—from unproven scientific dogmas to corrupt approvals and unpunished atrocities—that faith has shattered for me and many others. When the powerful evade consequences for maiming and killing on a massive scale, while saviors rot in cells, the system becomes a hollow shell. Street justice isn’t ideal; it’s the void-filler when institutions fail. To avert this, we need genuine accountability: exposing lies, punishing harm, restoring natural law. Without it, irrelevance is inevitable, and evolution takes over. I choose awareness over blind trust—it’s the only path to true freedom.