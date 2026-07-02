Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast’s Substack

Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast’s Substack

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Ron.C's avatar
Ron.C
2h

In The history of the so called modern world it is a given that nothing ever changes for the better. As I like to say , We are the Flintstones of modernity and our future was in the past.

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The Missing Angle's avatar
The Missing Angle
1h

Weird!

I think of Thomas Kuhn’s scientific revolutions and paradigm shifts (not gradual). You said there was a shift from cities being productive to cities being consumers.

I have often wondered who came up with the idea of grass instead of edible landscapes. Mindsets seem to be universal to some degree. Great video!!

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