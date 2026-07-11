Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast’s Substack

Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast’s Substack

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John Roberts's avatar
John Roberts
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Excellent article that touches on all of the important issues facing our country and hits those issues squarely on the head of truth.

The saddest sentence is,

“And the people, subjected to relentless psychological warfare, are complicit in their own demise.”

So many of the people I know and have spoken to unfortunately are the people described in that sentence !!!

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