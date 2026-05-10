Owsley “Bear” Stanley III was the man who electrified the 1960s. He created the purest LSD in history, bankrolled the Grateful Dead, engineered their legendary live sound, and helped ignite the psychedelic revolution. But behind the myth is a life full of strange coincidences, unexplained privileges, and connections that seem to brush up against the shadowy world of MK-Ultra and Cold War intelligence.



In this episode, we follow Owsley from his expulsion from school and confinement in a psychiatric institution, to his sudden access to elite universities and top-secret military technology. We trace his rise as the world’s most prolific LSD chemist, explore why his labs operated with unusual freedom, and examine how the culture he built grew into a nationwide movement that reshaped — and in some cases redirected — the energy of the era’s social activism.



Was Owsley simply a brilliant and eccentric visionary, or was he a key figure in a much larger, unseen story? This is the untold history of the man who changed a generation… and the questions he left behind.

I explain the deeper drug story here: