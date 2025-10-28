The American Indian Deception part 2 of 3

This is the second part of a critical three-part series, “The American Indian Deception pt 2 of 3.” In the first part, we explored the wokification of American Indians and how they are being weaponized as a cultural and political battering ram against everyone else, especially in Canada and the United States. Today, I’m diving deeper into the true history of Canada, a history deliberately obscured to hide the Crown’s control. We’ll uncover the origins of the Torrens land title system and show how a pervasive, subtle deception is being rolled out to ensnare the unsuspecting and destroy the freedom-minded. It’s time to wake up and see the magician’s trick before it’s too late.

Show Notes

The American Indian Deception pt 2 of 3

[00:01:02] Welcome and The Wokification Recap

I’m welcoming you back and laying out the problem: the political use of American Indians as a “battering ram” against the public in both Canada and the U.S.. This is a topic too few people are paying attention to unless they are directly involved or are part of the crowd being misled.

[00:01:42] True History of Canada and the Torrens System

My plan for this episode is to walk you through the real history of Canada and a system of land titles called the Torrens system. This is an obscure system, but it is a key piece of the puzzle that explains property ownership and power.

[00:02:13] Concepts Created in the Shadows

I explain how new concepts—including legislation, regulations, and taxation theories—are not created in the public eye. Instead, they are born in the shadows, pushed by societies that influence the government to draft and vote them into law.

[00:02:43] The Deception to Destroy the Fools

The ultimate goal of this complex system is to ensnare the ignorant so that they destroy themselves. I discuss the “elegance of the satanic system,” which takes good and twists it to evil, or makes evil appear to be good, using subtlety to maintain its control.

[00:03:29] The Magician’s Trick

The greatest trick of all time is convincing the world that this deception doesn’t exist. I use the analogy of a magician: if you aren’t looking for the trick, you are easily fooled; if you are looking for it, you can often see the reality behind the illusion.

[00:03:51] The Coming Part 3 and 15-Minute Cities

I give you a preview of Part 3, where I’ll read the descriptions of 15-minute cities being constructed on Canadian reservations. These projects, funded by hundreds of billions of federal dollars, are being disguised with American Indian-sounding names to mask their true nature as centralized control hubs.

[00:06:24] Canada’s Different Legal History

We start breaking down the core difference: Canada never had a Revolutionary War like the United States did in 1776. This is crucial, as Canada operates under a completely different legal history and framework.

[00:07:14] The US Republic’s Loss in 1860

For context, I quickly review how the original U.S. Republic was fundamentally altered after the North-South War in 1860, reasserting British control by creating three separate service corporations, all named “United States of America”.

[00:09:10] The Illusion of US Independence

Contrary to the popular narrative, the British Empire did not lose the Revolutionary War; they agreed to a “cessation of hostilities”. This led to a sweetheart trade deal where wealthy Americans paid the King of England for Royal Navy protection to secure commerce, ensuring the rich got richer.

[00:10:13] Canada’s False Country: The BNA Act

I expose Canada’s supposed independence as a “bait and switch”. The British North American (BNA) Act, an act of the British Parliament, created Canada as a “false country,” meaning all authority still flows through the British Empire, defusing any desire for a revolution.

[00:11:36] The Royal Loyalists and the Slave Plantation

The public was never allowed to read the BNA Act; it was only shared among the “loyalties” of the British monarchy. This allowed Canada to be established as a slave plantation in everything but name, with the entire territory given to a land trust called Corporation Canada, which was owned by the Crown.

[00:13:33] Dividing the Fight for Freedom

The “divide and conquer” tactic was deployed to destroy the unified motivation for freedom. By being told their freedom was “already granted,” people who still wanted to fight for true independence were marginalized as “rebels without a cause”.

[00:16:37] Canada is a Fake Country

I conclude my historical analysis by affirming that Canada is a fake country. It remains a slave plantation rebranded to be something else, with all people, land, and produce owned by the Crown—a corporate entity that relies on layers of propaganda to keep its citizens ignorant.

[00:17:40] The Myth of Stolen Land

I pivot to the myth that “evil white men” stole the land, explaining this is a narrative created to protect the British Empire. It was the Crown Corporation that claimed the land for its own profit, using European settlers—who were themselves fleeing the tyranny of the Catholic Church and European aristocracy—to advance its agenda.

[00:18:44] The Parasite Class and the Horn of Plenty

I introduce the “parasite class”—the ruling elites and royals. I use the analogy of the “Horn of Plenty” to illustrate how they sit at the apex, scooping up all the wealth and abundance created by the working people through threats of violence, taxation, and regulation.

[00:53:03] The New Woke Iteration and the AIM

Now we see the old system being wound down. While Native American tribes have sued for land for 100 years with no action, the woke agenda has triggered the transition. I reveal how even once-independent movements like the American Indian Movement (AIM) are initially about sovereignty but are quickly overtaken by communist elements—the “woke Indians” who push the regime’s agenda—to usher in this new iteration of control.

Conclusion

It’s clear that the foundational history of Canada has been deliberately falsified to keep the British Empire’s control intact. The deception we are witnessing today with the “woke Indians” and the push for 15-minute cities is just the newest layer of this long-standing control structure. Once you understand the base magic of how concepts are created in the shadows and pushed forward to create this illusion of freedom, you can see the game for what it is. I urge you to look closer at what’s happening in your community. Join me next time for Part 3, where I’ll read the precise documentation on these 15-minute cities and we’ll further expose the truth behind the American Indian Deception.