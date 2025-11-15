The A.I. Government Deception: A Neo-Feudal Trap

Welcome back, gentlemen. I’m Henry, and what we’ve uncovered about the so-called “A.I. revolution” is not a technological breakthrough—it’s a meticulously executed A-to-Z agenda for total global control, an insidious program I call the A.I. Government Deception. This is the latest, most sophisticated layer of a far larger, long-standing plot: the infamous Agenda 21. For decades, a death cult has engineered a plan for the 21st century to reduce the world’s population by a devastating 95%. The goal is to establish a neo-feudal world order called the “Technate,” where the few remaining elites live as gods over a population of “cyborg slaves.” Every step, from the manufactured distraction of the “climate change idea”—designed to cripple the West and stop progress—to the very devices in your hand, has been part of this sinister scheme to ensure you participate in your own annihilation.

The digital groundwork for this Technate was laid long ago. The internet itself was a creation of the U.S. military, and it remains, fundamentally, a trap. They called it “the net” for a reason—it’s designed to capture you and your data, turning your personal information into a multi-billion-dollar commodity that tracks your every move and thought. This evolved into the most brilliant piece of surveillance theatre: social media. Facebook was built on the blueprint of the military’s LifeLog project. They inverted the concepts of public and private space, fooling citizens into volunteering all their private data openly. By making us sacrifice our privacy willingly, they eliminated the need to spy and created a societal condition where the ability to conceptualize privacy is almost entirely eradicated.

Now, we face the next iteration: Artificial Intelligence. AI is the new layer between you and truth. Search engines already allowed those who control the index to manipulate reality by making inconvenient facts disappear. AI takes this control a step further. It filters and curates what you see, hear, and process, thereby controlling your perception of reality—and for many, that perception is their reality. We’re already seeing the dark, morbid nature of this programming, as AI has been shown to manifest the death cult’s overpopulation ideology by encouraging vulnerable people to harm themselves. Furthermore, the intellectual property being fed into these systems is being stolen through a predictable “open source” deception. They solicit the world’s contributions, then “close the gate” once the technology is superior, monetizing what was gifted to them.

The final, staggering deception is financial. For thirty years, this same group crippled the West’s electrical infrastructure using environmental policies. Yet, now that the AI Technate demands ten times more electricity, the “climate change warriors” have suddenly gone silent. The script has flipped. All the red tape and restrictions have evaporated because the elite must have their power. They never invest their own money when they’re enacting great evil, so now, governments—funded by you, the taxpayer—are being pressured to subsidize the massive energy build-out required to power the very system designed to control us. Until you see the full scope of this plot, you will continue to miss the deception right in front of your eyes. It’s time to truly wake up and recognize the manipulation.

Welcome to The Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast. I’m Henry, and today, we’re diving deep into one of the most critical concepts people are ignoring: the frightening reality of the A.I. government. This isn’t science fiction; it’s a meticulously crafted plan, a complete A-to-Z agenda that’s already in motion. If you don’t see the full scope of what’s happening, you’re only seeing small parts of it, and you’re missing the whole picture. I’m going to explain the iterations that led us here and expose the massive control structure designed to manipulate your perception and usher in a new, neo-feudal world order. You need to know the plan so you don’t participate in your own destruction.

00:01:11 - The Technate and Agenda 21: The Grand Plan for Population Reduction

We’re talking about a larger agenda here: Agenda 21, the plan for the 21st century. This is a plan engineered by a death cult to reduce the world’s population by a staggering 95%. The 5% that remain will either be “cyborg slaves” or a tiny elite living as “neo-feudal lords” on Earth—they plan to live like gods. They don’t want you to know about this plan because they want you to pay for your own destruction and annihilation.

00:02:32 - AI as a Global Control Structure for the One-World Government

The entire idea of AI is fundamentally about creating a control structure that was created to actually control the earth. They’ve already named this one-world government: the “Technate”. It’s a system where the earth is subdivided into 10 districts, overseen by the different families who will live as gods in this new neo-feudal world.

00:02:59 - The Climate Change Deception: Distraction and Destruction

One of the earlier, deceitful steps in this plan was the “whole fake climate change idea”. This was manufactured by the death cult to cripple the West, reduce the population, and completely distract people so they would die never accomplishing anything. That’s the point of it—to distract people to death.

00:03:27 - The Internet: A Military-Run Trap to Capture Your Data

The digital iteration of control started with the internet, which was created by the U.S. military to network government agencies. The military still runs it today. The “net” is literally a trap created to capture you and your data so they can follow you, watch you, and know exactly what you’re up to. Many good, genuine people contributed to the internet, but their great work is “always harnessed to great evil”.

00:05:03 - Social Media’s True Origin: LifeLog and the Death of Privacy

The internet was not even that popular until social media became a thing. Facebook was actually a U.S. military design called “LifeLog”. The government invented a way to fool American citizens into volunteering all their private data openly, so they couldn’t be accused of spying. They inverted the concepts of private and public space, having people turn their inside out.

00:07:30 - The Multi-Billion-Dollar Data Collection Industry

The overarching goal of this agenda is to completely reduce the ability of anyone to actually conceptualize privacy. This has created a whole ecosystem where data is constantly being sold, and there is a “major amount of money” in selling data. This is how they collect everything about you without you even realizing it.

00:08:15 - Search Engines and AI: Controlling Your Perception of Reality

Search engines allowed the people who control the index to control what’s available, manipulating reality by making things disappear that were in plain sight. AI is the next iteration of this control, acting as a new layer between you and the actual website that can give you the information. This new layer is controlling your manipulation and your perception of reality, which for many people, is their reality.

00:10:04 - The Dark Side of AI: Encouraging Self-Annihilation

The true, morbid nature of AI is being exposed through new lawsuits. People are having AI relationships, and the AI—programmed by those who believe in overpopulation—has encouraged people to kill themselves. The AI is manifesting its programming by helping people become depressed and giving them guides on how to kill themselves more efficiently.

00:11:48 - The Open Source Deception: Theft of Intellectual Property

The people who want to control the world know how to gain an advantage: they create an “open source opportunity” to allow the world to contribute to AI to make it better. Then, after the contributions hit a certain threshold, they “close the gate” and steal the intellectual property, or IP, and monetize it to control it. This is super predictable; it’s about moving market advantage around.

00:13:31 - The Flipped Script: Governments Must Now Fund the AI Technate

For 30 years, this same group crippled the West’s electrical infrastructure using environmental policies. Now, all of a sudden, the “climate change warriors” have gone silent and the script has completely flipped. They now need a massive build-out of power—up to 10 times more electricity—to support the AI Technate, which the governments are going to get behind. This is where the deception comes in: they’ll use government funding because they “never invest their own money when they’re doing great evil”.

Conclusion Paragraph

This has been a pretty freewheeling discussion explaining the A.I. agenda and how it’s being overlaid on top of Agenda 21. We’ve covered the hidden history of the internet, the manufactured destruction of privacy, and the deceptive plan to force governments and taxpayers to fund a new, AI-controlled Technate. I’m going to have to continue this series, because until you truly understand the overall plot that’s in motion, you simply won’t see the deception right in front of you. It’s time to wake up and see the manipulation for what it is.