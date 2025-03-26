These are my thoughts about Tattoo toxicity and tattoo removal toxicity. Learn some history, theory and background on the subject. Understand the concept so you can decide if you want anything to do with them or remove them if you have them.

I love tattoos, but we need to make informed decisions.

I explore the health aspect of tattoos the good, the bad and the Ugly.

Tattooing in our modern culture has been redefined deceptively so that it can be used as a weapon against us. The people who are part of the Control System push the culture of tattoos in unhealthy directions and destroy what could be a meaningful and growth experience. The controllers may ruin anyone at any time who deviates from the plan n, and outsiders have no idea. We believe it is one thing because of lies, propaganda and popular culture, but it is the control structure that keeps us from experiencing liberty, remembering history and having a growth experience.

We are in an unrestricted warfare zone, everything is weaponized. We are in danger and must defend ourselves, our families, our interests and our communities.

Predictive programming has been used to brainwash us about tattoos, to prevent any sudden resistance or hostile reaction from the general public, Team Evil keeps adding subtle references to their planned future events in popular media so that when the event happens for real, the public is already mentally prepared and receptive to the new developments in society.

Remember, this notion was first described and proposed by researcher and historian Alan Watt, who defines predictive programming as “a subtle form of psychological conditioning provided by the media to acquaint the public with planned societal changes to be implemented by our leaders. If and when these changes are put through, the public will already be familiarized with them and will accept them as natural progressions, thus lessening possible public resistance and commotion.”

Supporters of the predictive programming theory, suggest that the government also employs this technique so that people don’t lose trust in the already established system. They claim that first, the government plans a complex situation, then hides references to these in media so that people become somewhat accustomed to the feelings caused by these situations, and finally, when the situation actually does arise, the people will look to the government for solutions.

It is argued that, although governments already have the solution to the problem they created in the first place, they deliberately wait for the right time to implement the solution to cause the most damage to people’s ability to think for themselves. It is further claimed that predictive programming is actually a highly advanced form of AI used for the psychological conditioning of the masses.

Jesus never told us to be victims, punching bags or waifs. We are to be warriors for Christ. Defend ourselves, our family and our communities. We must be ready to resist violence and manipulation.

This is an update to the ongoing unrestricted military operation that is focused on dominating our mind's space.

Let me explain in this podcast.

The Hidden Dangers of Tattoos: A Deep Dive

Introduction

Tattoos have been a part of human culture for thousands of years, serving as markers of identity, status, and artistic expression. However, in the modern age, the process of tattooing has changed significantly—often in ways that are not fully understood by the people receiving them. In this discussion, we explore the hidden health risks associated with tattoos, from toxic ink compositions to deceptive regulatory practices. Additionally, we examine tattoo removal methods, revealing how they can pose serious health concerns if not properly managed.

Below are 20 key points from the podcast, each with a timestamp to highlight critical moments in the discussion.

---

Key Interest Points

1. The Little-Known Health Risks of Tattoos (00:01:08)

Many people assume that tattoo ink is harmless, but it often contains toxic metals and industrial-grade dyes. The lack of consumer awareness on this topic makes it a crucial issue.

2. Regulatory Illusions in the Tattoo Industry (00:02:49)

Government regulations create a false sense of security. Instead of ensuring safety, they often serve financial and political interests while allowing harmful products to persist.

3. The Problem with Laser Tattoo Removal (00:02:58)

Removing tattoos with lasers releases heavy metals and toxic chemicals into the bloodstream. Without proper detoxification, this process can lead to severe health issues or even death.

4. The Buyer Beware Era of Tattooing (00:08:01)

Before government regulations, tattoo clients had to do their own research to ensure safe practices. Ironically, this self-regulated system often led to better outcomes than today’s controlled industry.

5. The Dangerous Effects of Tattoo Shop Sterilization (00:16:26)

Many sterilization chemicals required by regulations are carcinogenic. Tattoo artists are unknowingly exposing themselves and their clients to these dangerous substances daily.

6. The Shift from Traditional to Synthetic Inks (00:25:32)

Historically, tattoo ink consisted of natural materials like charcoal and urine. The modern era introduced synthetic pigments, many of which were never intended for use in human skin.

7. The Rise of Plastic-Based Tattoo Inks (00:31:09)

A particularly troubling development is the introduction of plastic-encapsulated pigments. These synthetic materials are designed to stay in the skin permanently, raising unknown long-term health concerns.

8. The Infiltration of the Tattoo Industry by Chinese Manufacturing (00:28:08)

Many low-cost tattoo inks now come from China, where quality control is minimal. Some of these products contain industrial waste repurposed as pigment, introducing extreme toxicity risks.

9. The Myth of Regulation-Driven Safety (00:12:46)

People believe that licensing ensures health standards, but it often prioritizes financial gain over safety. Many unlicensed tattoo artists actually use safer, more traditional methods than those following government rules.

10. The Hidden Costs of "Safe" Tattooing (00:23:50)

Due to regulatory restrictions, tattoo artists must purchase overpriced, government-approved sterilization products that are both expensive and harmful to human health.

11. The Reality of Tattoo Artists’ Health Risks (00:23:16)

Long-term exposure to toxic tattoo inks and sterilization chemicals is causing a rise in cancer and autoimmune disorders among tattoo artists, yet this issue remains largely unreported.

12. The Government’s Role in Medicalizing Tattoos (00:24:46)

By integrating the tattoo industry into the medical and pharmaceutical economy, governments ensure financial benefits for Big Pharma while making tattoos more hazardous.

13. The Evolution of Tattoo Removal Techniques (00:41:38)

Historically, people used simple but effective methods for removing tattoos, such as abrasion or acid treatments. Today, laser removal dominates, despite its hidden dangers.

14. The Rise of Underground Tattooing (00:21:48)

Due to the overregulation of tattoo shops, many skilled artists have gone underground, creating a hidden but thriving market for high-quality, private tattooing services.

15. The Hidden Dangers of Tattoo Healing Practices (00:26:06)

Traditional tattoo healing methods, such as urine application, were surprisingly effective. Modern aftercare products, by contrast, often introduce unnecessary chemicals.

16. The Financial Takeover of the Tattoo Industry (00:39:08)

Private equity firms and hedge funds have bought out many independent ink manufacturers. This shift has prioritized profit over safety, leading to lower-quality, more toxic tattoo inks.

17. The Influence of Social Media on Tattooing Culture (00:05:51)

Tattooing has shifted from a skilled craft to a social media-driven industry. Many new tattoo artists focus more on online popularity than traditional techniques and safety.

18. The History of Tattoo Regulations in New York (00:13:02)

New York was one of the last places in the U.S. to regulate tattooing. Before regulations, clients were more cautious and artists upheld higher self-imposed standards.

19. The Explosion of Counterfeit Tattoo Licenses (00:19:04)

Many tattoo shops display fake licenses because the bureaucracy failed to keep up with demand. This demonstrates how regulations do not necessarily improve safety.

20. The Shift from Art to Industry in Tattooing (00:38:00)

Tattooing has transformed from an underground craft to a mass-market industry. As a result, safety, quality, and artistic integrity have been compromised for profit.

---

Conclusion

The tattoo industry has undergone dramatic changes in recent decades, many of which pose significant health and ethical concerns. While regulations claim to improve safety, they often serve as a tool for financial exploitation. Moreover, modern tattoo inks and removal techniques introduce new risks that many consumers are unaware of.

As with any industry, the best way to protect yourself is through education and informed decision-making. Whether you have tattoos, are considering getting one, or are thinking about removal, it is crucial to research the products and methods involved. Relying on regulatory assurances alone is not enough—personal vigilance and critical thinking are essential.

By understanding the history, science, and economics behind tattooing, we can make safer choices and challenge the deceptive practices that put health at risk.