Biblical Cosmology: is the account of the universe and its laws in the Bible and the context of biblical beliefs.

Sun, Moon and Stars.

What is the simple definition of sonoluminescence?

son·​o·​luminescence. : the emission of light by various liquids when traversed by high-frequency sound or ultrasonic waves of suitable intensity.

https://www.vatican.va/archive/bible/genesis/documents/bible_genesis_en.html#:~:text=And%20there%20was%20evening%20and,that%20were%20above%20the%20dome.

Genesis Chapter 1

[1:1] In the beginning when God created the heavens and the earth, [1:2] the earth was a formless void and darkness covered the face of the deep, while a wind from God swept over the face of the waters. [1:3] Then God said, "Let there be light"; and there was light. [1:4] And God saw that the light was good; and God separated the light from the darkness. [1:5] God called the light Day, and the darkness he called Night. And there was evening and there was morning, the first day. [1:6] And God said, "Let there be a dome in the midst of the waters, and let it separate the waters from the waters." [1:7] So God made the dome and separated the waters that were under the dome from the waters that were above the dome. And it was so. [1:8] God called the dome Sky. And there was evening and there was morning, the second day. [1:9] And God said, "Let the waters under the sky be gathered together into one place, and let the dry land appear." And it was so. [1:10] God called the dry land Earth, and the waters that were gathered together he called Seas. And God saw that it was good. [1:11] Then God said, "Let the earth put forth vegetation: plants yielding seed, and fruit trees of every kind on earth that bear fruit with the seed in it." And it was so. [1:12] The earth brought forth vegetation: plants yielding seed of every kind, and trees of every kind bearing fruit with the seed in it. And God saw that it was good. [1:13] And there was evening and there was morning, the third day. [1:14] And God said, "Let there be lights in the dome of the sky to separate the day from the night; and let them be for signs and for seasons and for days and years, [1:15] and let them be lights in the dome of the sky to give light upon the earth." And it was so. [1:16] God made the two great lights - the greater light to rule the day and the lesser light to rule the night - and the stars. [1:17] God set them in the dome of the sky to give light upon the earth, [1:18] to rule over the day and over the night, and to separate the light from the darkness. And God saw that it was good. [1:19] And there was evening and there was morning, the fourth day.