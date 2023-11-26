SCGP - Gods Cure - Prayer and Fasting

The answer to the riddle of great health is found within us. Our body makes our own perfect medicine. We are a chemical factory, making what we need, to achieve maximum health and to get back into balance. Our body digests food and then combines those derived nutrients, into millions of unique chemicals, hormones and compounds. If we choose to take this natural path great rewards await us. If we but allow our body to heal itself, we will achieve maximum health potential.

If we remember how we were made, in his image, his favourit amoung his creations, we will achieve our potential. By fasting, we provide our digestive systems a much needed rest so we can heal and rejuvinate tissues.

The 'Fast 5 Diet' gets us to eat only within a five hour window from 12 high noon to 5 pm. Before and after we only drink pure spring water and Urine ( your own perfect medicine). Prayer keeps our water from getting clumpy, focuses our healing powers and reconnects us with our creator.

Biblical references:

Proverbs 5:15 ESV Drink water from your own cistern, flowing water from your own well.

John 4:14 ESV But whoever drinks of the water that I will give him will never be thirsty again. The water that I will give him will become in him a spring of water welling up to eternal life.”

Fasting reference: “Is not this the kind of fasting I have chosen: to loose the chains of injustice and untie the cords of the yoke, to set the oppressed free and break every yoke? – Isaiah 58:6

