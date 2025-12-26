S3 EP 6 - Pt 2 of 3 - Be prepared for Jail - Prison - The Street - preparing for the unthinkable may not be what you expect, but instead what you need - rebroadcast

This podcast came in originally over 3 hours and I still did not say everything I wanted to. So I broke it into 3 parts. This is an important topic, Taboo even, few speak about, or provide helpfull history, insight or advice. So I will.

In this podcast, I give some history of me and my legal troubles that landed me repeatedly in police custody and jail. I talk about what I learned and the changes we need to make that I have found that work the best to not only survive but thrive in this situation. Everyone can do it because it is personalized to you, your willingness to rise to the occasion, your fitness level and your ever-expanding capacity to adapt.

We are antifragile, and this term applies to our response to the outside world, even jail or prison.

Antifragile means "Thrives Under Stress and Uncertainty.".

Antifragile is a term coined by Nassim Nicholas Taleb (a Lebanese-American author, scholar, and former options trader), referring to a system or entity that does not simply resist stressors and shocks, but actually thrives and improves in response to them.

Antifragility is the opposite of fragility, where a system or entity is weakened or damaged by stressors and shocks.

3 movies to watch to help give some vicarious insight to the situation:

1. Blood in Blood out

2. Shotcaller

3. OZ TV Series

Podcast that has long form interviews with prisoners from all over England and USA who survived some of the toughest prisons:

https://podbay.fm/p/shaun-attwoods-true-crime-podcast

I pray for protection while in hostile territory,so that I do not get seriously injured, but I also am disciplined in practicing proper behaviours, and I know my limits and when to push past them. I push my limits but do not overextend metaphorically.

Protection means keeping something or someone safe from harm, danger, or damage. It involves taking steps or actions to prevent risks or harm from occurring.

Scripture tells us, "Ask and it will be given to you; seek and you will find," and this includes the protection of God (Matthew 7:7).

Here is a prayer I found on the internet as an example:

Prayer for Protection in Daily Activities:

Lord Jesus Christ, as I go about my daily activities, I ask for your guidance and protection. Be with me in my comings and goings, shield me from accidents and dangers. May your presence go before me and behind me, making every step secure. I place my trust in you, knowing that you are my refuge and fortress. In the name of Jesus, I pray. Amen.

Remember:

Find your path as a strategy.

Keep your mouth shut.

Be neutrally respectful.

Do not shrink from violence.

Be brave.

Pray for guidance, protection and courage.

Here are the show notes for the latest episode of the Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast, titled Prepare for Jail 2 of 3.

Episode Introduction

In this second installment of our three-part series, I dive deeper into the complex and often unpredictable reality of the legal and carceral systems. We start by examining the psychological phenomenon of how external factors—like a judge’s physical state—can dictate the course of a person's life, and I share personal accounts of my own battles within the courtroom and behind bars. From navigating the "shark tank" of jail social dynamics to standing firm against institutional pressure during the COVID-19 era, this episode is about the importance of maintaining your integrity and "gentlemanliness" even when the world around you seems designed to break you.

Episode Subsections

* (00:01:14) Justice and the "Hungry Judge" Phenomenon

I discuss a fascinating psychological study titled "Justice is what a judge ate for breakfast," which reveals that a judge’s likelihood of granting parole fluctuates wildly based on their meal schedule. When a judge is well-fed and chemically balanced, they are more willing to take risks and follow the facts, whereas a "hangry" judge often defaults to the status quo or becomes increasingly irritable.

* (00:06:49) A Courtroom Rant and the Power of Recusal

I recount a personal experience in a civil property dispute where a judge, normally known for being composed, went on an unhinged 25-minute rant against me. Looking back, I believe she may have staged the outburst to force a recusal and avoid being a "cog in the machine" used by local political interests to destroy me.

* (00:11:32) The "Bathroom Break" Arrest

I share a story of a technical legal trap where I was arrested for a "breach of undertaking" simply because I stepped out to use the bathroom. Despite the sheriffs knowing I was in the building, the judge called my name hours ahead of schedule, leading to a ridiculous arrest and a potential two-year jail term over a minor technicality.

* (00:14:18) The Dividend of Honor: A 10-Year Victory

After being dragged through the courts for over a decade on false charges, I finally stood before a judge who remembered me from years prior. Because I had consistently acted as a "stand-up gentleman" and an honorable man in her courtroom in the past, she recognized the merit of my character and dismissed the charges against me once and for all.

* (00:18:18) The Tragic Life and Death of Danny Wolf

I examine the story of Danny Wolf, a man who survived a life of gang violence only to die in jail over a petty misunderstanding. After knocking out a security guard who was harassing his friend, Wolf was placed in remand and tragically killed during a prison riot he had nothing to do with, illustrating the very real dangers of being in the wrong place at the wrong time.

* (00:24:18) The Cycle of Probation and Circumstantial Breaches

Using the example of "Mr. W," I explain how the system creates a "laundry list" of restrictive probation orders that are nearly impossible to follow. Mr. W found himself back in jail for multiple breaches—such as moving his own belongings or briefly speaking to family members—all based on circumstantial evidence and overzealous policing.

* (00:38:06) Entering the "Shark Tank"

I describe the immediate culture shock of entering jail and the necessity of navigating racial and social cliques. In my case, I was pulled into an American Indian group by an old acquaintance, which became my "crew" as I navigated the steep learning curve of jail protocols and trading food to maintain my diet.

* (00:41:44) Appearance and the "1,000-Yard Stare"

I reflect on how my physical appearance—being covered in tattoos and having a certain build—gave me an unintended advantage in jail. Looking like a "hardcore gangster" with a "1,000-yard stare" led others to perceive me as dangerous, which provided a level of protection while I was actually just trying to understand the social dynamics.

* (00:54:03) Standing Firm Against COVID-19 Protocols

I recount my experience during the COVID-19 era, where I used the Socratic method and logical reasoning to refuse the mRNA injection and PCR testing. Despite threats from staff that I might be "left to die" without signing waivers, I stood my ground and eventually found that the protocols were largely performative, as everyone ended up in the same 14-day quarantine regardless of their status.

* (00:59:33) The "Drug Farm" Reality of Modern Jails

I observe how jails have transformed into "drug farms" where prisoners are heavily medicated on taxpayer-funded prescriptions. I detail the surreal environment of nurses doling out pills all day to a population that appeared to be the "walking dead," highlighting the systemic shift toward chemical management of inmates.

Conclusion

This journey through the legal system and the jailhouse serves as a reminder that objective reality doesn't always make sense—it just is. Whether you're facing a "hangry" judge or a complex web of probation orders, your greatest weapons are your integrity, your intellect, and your willingness to act honorably. Always remember that an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure, and understanding these social dynamics immediately is vital for anyone caught in the crosshairs of the system. Thank you for listening, and please share this episode to help us beat the shadow bans.