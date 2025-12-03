S3 EP 4 - DIE(t) - some thoughts to share.

My Philosophy on Nutrition: A Clean, Intentional Path

I'm Henry, and through the Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast, I've started sharing the core concepts and rationale behind my personal dietary choices. My approach to food is deeply intertwined with my commitment to maximizing nutritional intake, ensuring optimal health, and maintaining a moral foundation that opposes the practices of factory farming. This is not a static plan; it is a path that evolves as my circumstances change. However, the current framework is centered on an organic, vegetarian diet focused on whole, single-ingredient foods.

My fluid intake is strictly limited to pure, clean water. I also incorporate urine looping—the capture and harvest of my own urine—as a regular component of my fluid consumption. For food, I consume fresh fruit, vegetables, and nuts. My main focus is on maintaining a consistent intake of approximately 2,500 calories a day. As a "high vibe" individual who is generally energetic, I know myself well enough to understand I tend to burn more calories than I consume, making caloric volume critical for maintaining my body weight. To make this target easier, I use a simple "cheat code": eating one or two 100-gram bars of 85% organic chocolate, which provides a significant portion of my daily calories. In terms of timing, I adhere to the Fast Five intermittent fasting diet, which restricts my eating to a five-hour period each day. This extended fasting window allows my digestive system to rest and recover, which I find supports longevity and provides a sustained, high level of energy.

My decision to primarily abstain from meat is an ethical one, stemming from a profound respect for animal life. I refuse to participate in the factory farming model, which I see as a "horror show" driven purely by cost and efficiency at the expense of the animals' welfare. My personal standard is this: if I am not willing to look an animal in the eye, take its life, and prepare it myself, then I should not consume its flesh. The modern grocery store dehumanizes this process, reducing a life to a mere chunk of meat. Furthermore, the science of epigenetics suggests that meat from animals harvested while in a state of fear produces chemicals that have negative health consequences for the consumer, contrasting sharply with the meat from calm, happy animals raised holistically. This is compounded by my strict rule to eat only organic food; I am unwilling to expend the massive energy required to detoxify my body from the chemicals and toxins found in non-organic products. I firmly believe that the highest-quality nutrition comes from the simplest, most fundamental sources: whole food, clean water, and the sun—not from bottled supplements.

In conclusion, my nutritional philosophy is a deliberate, conscious choice to pursue maximum health and vitality through ethical means. By maintaining a strictly organic, plant-heavy diet, following the Fast Five schedule, and continually questioning the origin of my food, I achieve the slow-burning energy, clear mind, and chemical balance I need. This approach to diet is, for me, a key pillar of living an intentional, high-vibration life.

Vegetarian advice. Satiate - verb: To completely satisfy yourself or a need, especially with food or pleasure, so that you cannot have anymore: "He drank until his thirst was satiated." Being vegetarian often means not feeling satiated as meat eaters do. The trick, I believe, is that certain vegetarian foods can do it. Organic is worth the money to get a better product: Satiating group 1 1 Potatoes ( alternative yams, sweet potatoes) 2 Rice ( Jasmine or brown) 3 Beans Satiating group 2 fermented Sauerkraut: make your own, it is easy healthy and fun to experiment Cabbage Carrot Beet Or Mixture If you have 1/2 your meal warm 1 of the three above satiating foods, 1/4 fermented and the last 1/4 fresh raw vegetables. Mixing various sauces mixes up the flavours of endless combinations. A pressure cooker reduces lectins and oxalates, plus makes preparing or rewarming the food healthy and easy. Pick 2 days a week to bulk prepare groups 1 and 2. Keep it chilled in the fridge until ready to warm up and reassemble. A blender allows us to add more raw vegetables to our oils, such as olive oil, and make thick, nutritious sauces that are alive.

Welcome to the Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast. I’m Henry, and in this episode, I’m finally breaking down the core concepts behind my personal diet and nutritional choices. This isn't just about what I eat; it's about the principles I live by, my commitment to maximum nutrition, and my ethical stance against factory farming. My current path is an organic, vegetarian one, focused on whole foods and high energy. I want to give you the rationale and the specific practices I follow every day to maintain a high-vibration, healthy life.

Podcast Show Notes: My Personal Nutritional Philosophy and Diet Strategy

00:01:04 | Introduction to My Diet Philosophy

I'm laying out my current approach to nutrition, which is primarily vegetarian. I'm not inherently against eating meat—I know some people thrive on a carnivore diet—but I have very specific reasons for choosing my path right now. My circumstances are always changing, so my diet may evolve, but I want to explain the "why" behind my current choices, from ethical concerns to a pursuit of the cleanest food available.

00:01:52 | Strict Fluid Intake and Urine Looping

My fluid consumption is simple and highly selective. I drink nothing but pure, clean water. I do not consume prepared substances like juice or milk whatsoever. I also practice urine looping—the capture and harvest of my own urine—as a consistent part of my fluid routine. This is a path I’ve explored in other podcasts, but for me, clean water and the loop are the only fluids I take in.

00:02:22 | Caloric Goals and Whole Foods

I’m an energetic, "high vibe" person, so I know I need to maintain a high caloric intake to avoid losing body weight, which can be difficult for me to regain. My goal is roughly 2,500 calories a day, focused on whole, single-ingredient sources like fresh fruit, vegetables, and nuts. I don’t worry about balancing proteins, sugars, and carbs as much as I focus on hitting the caloric volume needed for maximum nutrition and sustained energy.

00:03:16 | My "Cheat Code" for Hitting Calories

To ensure I meet my 2,500-calorie target, I have a simple "cheat code." I consume one or two 100-gram bars of 85% organic chocolate every day. Each bar contains approximately 500 calories, meaning the chocolate alone provides a fifth to two-fifths of my daily intake, making the overall target much easier to achieve. The rest of my calories come from my fruit in the morning and a heavy veggie meal in the evening.

00:04:20 | The Fast Five Intermittent Fasting

My entire eating window is restricted to the Fast Five diet, where I only eat within a five-hour period each day. This extended fasting window allows my digestive system to completely rest and recover. I've found that this practice has a strong longevity aspect to it, and surprisingly, it gives me a higher level of sustained energy throughout the day by not constantly taxing my body with digestion.

00:06:40 | Why I'm a Practicing Vegetarian

I am a practicing vegetarian not because of a dogma, but because it’s the cleanest food I can consistently find, especially with my recent travel schedule. More importantly, my choice is rooted in ethics and a profound respect for animal life, as I refuse to participate in the "horror show" that is factory farming.

00:07:28 | The Personal Meat Consumption Standard

I have a strict, personal standard for consuming meat: if I am not willing to look an animal in the eye, take its life, and prepare it myself, then I should not eat its flesh. The modern grocery store dehumanizes the entire process, allowing people to forget that the chunk of meat they buy was recently a living, breathing animal. This is why I won't buy fish but will go out and catch or spearfish it myself.

00:08:35 | Epigenetics and Fear in Meat

Beyond the ethics, there’s a health consideration rooted in epigenetics. Research shows that meat harvested while an animal is in a state of fear produces chemicals that have negative health consequences for the consumer. This is a massive contrast to an animal that has lived a happy, calm life and dies unexpectedly, reinforcing my refusal to eat factory-farmed meat.

00:10:30 | Holistic vs. Factory Farming

I compare a holistic farm, where the animals are happy, chilled out, and the place smells great, to the high-pressure, stressful environment of a factory farm. On a well-run holistic farm, the animals are calm, social, and living a full life cycle. The contrast is stark, and I cannot in good conscience consume meat from an environment that causes that much fear and suffering.

00:13:41 | Animal Souls, Instincts, and Respect for Life

I believe animals have a different kind of soul, an "animal soul" that gives them the spark of life and manifests as instinct, such as a foal learning to walk within hours. I deeply respect this life force and the intelligence I see in animals. This fundamental respect for life means I require a high threshold of need—like survival for my family or community—before I would take an animal's life to consume it.

In closing, this episode is a foundational look at my strategy: maximizing nutrition through whole, organic, plant-based foods, adhering to the Fast Five diet, and making ethical choices that honor my profound respect for life. By staying disciplined with my caloric intake and focusing on the quality of my food and water, I ensure I have the slow-burning energy and chemical balance needed to maintain a clear mind and lead an intentional, high-vibration life. I hope this discussion has given you some food for thought, and if you have more questions, I’ll be happy to address them in a future part two. Thank you for listening.