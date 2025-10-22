S3 - EP 02 - The Dog Mom concept is a Psi-op - let me explain. Rebroadcast

I thought I would make a podcast about my experience raising a dog from a pup, so you know where I am coming from, and my interesting experience with Dog Moms and what I realized.

The Communist concept of 'Dog Mom' is meant to subtly encourage women do not to want children, encourage sexual promiscuity and reduce the chances of a woman finding a strong, compatible male life partner to have children with.

This myth of the happy Dog Mom is a whole concept created by the Communist society manipulators to do many things. It is in line with population reduction. It is in line with making people miserable, self-hating and irredeemable in their own eyes, so they accept communism as an alternative. Women fill the lonely void with sex, drugs, alcohol and other addictions, never being fulfilled. Communism ruins people's lives but places the blame on capitalism, sexism, or anything but the source of the problem.

Not everyone needs to be a mom, but this trick works on those who would be a mom if they were not Dog Mom.

Let me explain.

Welcome to the Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast. This week, I'm diving into a topic that hits close to home for anyone who loves dogs, but which has been perverted into a full-blown psychological operation: "The Dog Mom Deception 2025." I'm sharing my personal journey of raising my incredible Boxer, Mimonoke, from a puppy, not just to prove my credentials as a dog owner, but to clearly illustrate the difference between a loving, responsible relationship with an animal and the dangerous, cult-like dogma of the "dog mom" identity. This episode will expose how globalist and collectivist forces have twisted that beautiful human-canine bond to achieve their sinister goal of population control.

I open the show by laying out the core premise: the idea of the "dog mom" or "dog dad" has been weaponized into a psychological operation that creates a kind of cult. People get pulled into this way of thinking without realizing the true agenda until it’s too late. It’s a very convoluted thing, and I’m committed to exposing the full picture of what’s really going on behind this trend.

Lest you think I’m just an outsider judging dog owners, let me be clear: I’ve raised dogs and know the deep love they offer. I raised one particular Boxer from a puppy to adulthood, and she was my dog. I trained her from the start, and she was awesome. I understand the allure of falling in love with a dog and the companionship they provide, which is exactly why the true deception is so insidious.

I explain the nefarious side of this social trend: how the natural human desire for a dog’s company is perverted and twisted by collectivist, globalist, and eugenicist agendas. The goal is to convince women they are unworthy of children, offering a dog as a surrogate for a baby. This operation is ultimately designed to reduce the population and make women miserable, leading to a cycle of consumption and promiscuity.

To give context on how I ended up with Mimonoke, I share the story of my two-year relationship with a woman who had been groomed from childhood to be a Freemason's wife. I was paying for everything, fulfilling a traditional male role, but I realized she was not the woman for me; she was programmed and emotionally vacant. I knew I needed to get out, but I started the off-ramp all wrong.

The relationship was ending, but she suggested we get a puppy as a way to "mend our relationship"—a truly awful idea. I reluctantly agreed, committing to researching the right breed and choosing a Boxer because they are protective, intelligent, and require a lot of attention. Even though the relationship was on the descendant, I was not willing to give up on the dog.

After selecting the darkest puppy in the litter—who turned out to be a beautiful dark brindle Boxer—I chose her name: Mimonoke, inspired by the anime Princess Mononoke. I immersed myself in books, specifically on Boxer training and behavior, to ensure I did everything correctly. I was determined to be a proper owner and set the correct alpha dynamic.

The experience quickly became a crucial life lesson: raising a dog is the trial run for having a child. While they are not equivalent, the responsibility is real and relentless. You can't put a dog on pause. I went through major personality changes, orienting my life to the ward in my care, understanding the need for balance—not too much attention that spoils them, and not treating them too much like a human.

I recount the terrifying incident where Mimonoke ate an entire box of my gourmet chocolates. In my ignorance, I nearly let her die because I didn't appreciate the severity of chocolate toxicity. Through quick intellectual action—calling for expert advice and forcing her to exercise for two grueling days to pass the poison—I was able to save her life. That experience taught me I had to be better and more vigilant.

Due to chaos in my own life, I made the painful but necessary decision to temporarily give Mimonoke to my parents. The "temporary" quickly turned into "permanent" when my parents fell completely in love with her and claimed her as their own. It ended up being a perfect outcome for everyone, providing them with a totally disciplined, loving dog who served as a phenomenal protector for them, especially my mother during her walks.

I return to the "Dog Mom" concept to expose the final layer of the deception. I've noticed that women who proudly declare themselves "dog moms" are usually single, childless, and have been groomed to embrace this identity. The lie is that a woman can get all the love and fulfillment she needs from a dog, giving her license to be promiscuous and avoid the commitment of a husband or a family. The ultimate goal is simple: Dog moms don't make babies.

The "Dog Mom Deception 2025" is more than just a silly social media trend; it is a meticulously crafted piece of social engineering. I shared my love for Mimonoke and my experiences as a responsible dog owner to provide a clear contrast to this new, twisted dogma. The choice is yours: be a loving, responsible owner who incorporates a dog into a healthy life, or fall for the deception that tells you your canine companion is a substitute for the highest and most fulfilling human roles. Choose wisely, gentlemen. This is Henry, and you've been listening to The Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast.