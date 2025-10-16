S3 EP 01- Drug-Free Pain Management Strategies - I have been injured a lot- I have learned - let me explain - Rebroadcast

I thought I would make a podcast about my strategies for drug-free pain management. I have survived many debilitating injuries, and because of that have learned and implemented strategies to overcome pain without drugs

I do not use herbs unless necessary, just my own mind, knowledge and willpower.

I recently experienced a freak injury to my hip, which caused me to be almost unable to walk for 5 days. I tell you about the strategy I used to overcome this injury and some background.

Let me explain

Drug Free Pain Management

This week, I’m getting into a topic that’s critical to being a sober gentleman: how to manage pain without chemicals or drugs. I’ve decided to share my personal approach to chemical-free pain management by describing some recent and past injuries and how I’ve successfully recovered from them without relying on prescription drugs or pain medication, unless absolutely necessary. My goal is to share this information so you can consider these ideas and check them out for yourself.

[00:01:04] Introducing Chemical-Free Pain Management

I open the podcast by establishing my commitment to being chemical-free, which extends beyond just alcohol to not taking any drugs or even prescription medication unless it’s an extreme necessity. This philosophy is the foundation of my entire approach to healing and recovery, focusing on the body’s natural ability to self-correct.

[00:02:06] The Deadlift Injury and When to Use Medication

I recount a severe deadlifting incident from a few years ago where I tore an internal abdominal muscle, leaving me out of commission for days. I tried everything—hot and cold treatments and other non-medication healing methods—but was kept awake by incessant twitching. I explain that I only took a small dose of over-the-counter Tylenol at that point as a last resort just to stop the twitching, which allowed me to sleep for 20 hours and finally start the healing process.

[00:03:32] Choosing Natural Healing Over Surgery

I discuss why I chose to avoid a hospital visit after the deadlift injury, realizing that an abdominal muscle tear would require a major, multiple-inch incision for surgery. That level of intervention would cause significantly more damage than the small tear I had. Instead, I opted for quiet time, immobilization, and maintaining my nutrition to allow the body to engage in a rapid, drug-free healing process.

[00:04:57] My Three Pillars of Drug-Free Recovery

I summarize my core concept for recovering from injuries: prioritizing deep sleep, ensuring high-quality nutrition, and keeping the mind actively occupied. A key insight I share is the power of laughter, which releases natural chemicals in the body that reduce pain and anxiety, making comedy movies a legitimate panacea for accelerating healing.

[00:07:31] The Freak Tailbone Accident

I pivot to a more recent, unusual injury I sustained while practicing a minimalistic survival camping technique. While sitting on a log, a small knot created a highly intense pressure point and bruise on my tailbone, a small but surprisingly disruptive injury. This small incident made me acutely conscious of pressure in that area for the next few days, teaching me about the sensitivity of seemingly simple stimuli.

[00:10:59] The Minimalist Camping Root Injury

I describe a second, compounded injury that occurred a few days later during a similar minimalist hike. I chose to sleep directly on a seemingly soft bed of pine needles without my ground mat. Unbeknownst to me, I was sleeping on a tree root, no thicker than a pencil, that was perfectly positioned to press into my hip bone where there was minimal cushioning.

[00:18:48] Pain as a Biological Signal

I reflect on the nature of pain, which I learned from compounding the hip injury. I explain that pain is an essential, intentional signal from the body to alert you that something is wrong and needs attention. The body even releases chemicals while you sleep to numb you so you don’t wake up from every minor stimulus, which is why the injury was so deep when I first woke up.

[00:25:39] Squats: My Natural Painkiller

Even when the hip injury peaked and caused my knee to buckle, I continued to exercise to prevent a psychosomatic limp. I reveal my go-to exercise for pain management: deep squats. Since the leg muscles are a large percentage of overall body mass, performing squats releases a bouquet of healing chemicals, including testosterone, human growth hormone, and, most importantly, natural pain-killing chemicals.

[00:46:33] The Analytical Waking Technique

Because a fast recovery relies on clear thinking, I share the technique I use to wake up instantly and analytically. I’ve trained myself to use mathematics as an emergency mental exercise to quickly bring my analytical mind online and snap out of the half-dreamy sleep state. This allows me to make proper, critical decisions in fast-moving real-world situations.

[00:47:23] Nasal Breathing for Immediate Sleep

I offer the reverse technique for falling asleep just as quickly. The trick is to consciously engage in nasal breathing—slow, steady breaths that relax the body, lower the heart rate, and reduce blood pressure. After consciously relaxing all my muscle groups from head to toe, I focus on a creative problem, like laying out a garden, which allows my mind to drift into creative dream time and fall asleep fast.

Conclusion

I sincerely hope this podcast gives you a new perspective on how to deal with an injury, whether it's a sudden event or if you're trying to move away from chronic pain medication. This earth suit we live in, our body, is a complex, fascinating ecosystem, and the more we understand it, the better we can utilize it.