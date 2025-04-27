S2 Ep61 - Wildfires Are Arson - let me explain - rebroadcast

I explain the point of this communist-induced wildfire psychological operation. We must take a stand and stop contributing to the problem. Be an example.

This is an update to the ongoing unrestricted military operation that is focused on rewilding the wilderness to control geographic space. This is hard to find for English speakers. The point is to bring in a One World Government. The battlefields are changing forever, fake election wars will be the force multiplier to take lives and save lives.

This essential update to get wise to this monumental change no one is talking about. You do not buy a drunk a drink, because that only compounds the problem. Do not entertain climate change people who are ideologically possessed because it will only get worse.

Title: The Wildfire Deception

Introduction:

In this episode, I, Henry, delve into the unsettling truth behind the wildfires dominating recent news cycles. Many are unaware of the complex agendas concealed beneath these environmental disasters. I urge you to question the mainstream narrative, to seek out the hidden signs and symbols, and to rigorously verify the information I present. Approach this topic with skepticism, and allow the evidence to guide you to the truth.

Show Notes:

* (00:04:05) The Marxist Infiltration of Western Institutions:

* Over the past century, universities have transformed into institutions that have been infiltrated by Marxists, who strategically altered the education system to indoctrinate students with pro-communist and pro-socialist ideologies. This has led to the Western world’s governments being filled with bureaucrats groomed in Marxist principles, furthering their agenda through various levels of governance and international organizations.

* (00:13:25) Weather Control Technology:

* Western governments possess advanced weather control technology, a reality concealed from the public to maintain the illusion of climate change. This technology, exemplified by projects like HAARP, manipulates weather patterns, including the creation and direction of storms, under the guise of natural phenomena.

* (00:15:45) Chemtrails and Their Role in Wildfires:

* Chemtrails, the persistent lines in the sky, are a component of weather modification and serve multiple purposes, including tracking and the dispersion of combustible materials. These materials increase the combustibility of trees and contribute to environmental toxicity, exacerbating the intensity and spread of wildfires.

* (00:24:54) The Climate Change Narrative as a Tool for Control:

* The narrative of climate change is a construct used by governments to justify increased regulation and control over populations. This agenda is furthered by media outlets and supposed experts who promote the idea of human-induced climate change, while the government funds studies that support this narrative.

* (00:29:09) Direct Energy Weapons and Targeted Destruction:

* Direct energy weapons (DEWs) are employed to target and destroy specific areas, often under the guise of natural wildfires. The characteristics of DEW-inflicted damage, such as houses burnt to ashes while surrounding vegetation remains untouched, starkly contrast with natural fire patterns.

* (00:36:22) The Coordinated Nature of Wildfires:

* Wildfires often exhibit coordinated patterns, with numerous fires starting simultaneously across large areas, defying natural explanations like lightning strikes. This pattern, coupled with the media's push for climate change narratives, suggests a deliberate manipulation of these events.

Here is the rest of the podcast show notes:

* (00:39:24) Arson and the Wildfires:

* Evidence suggests a troubling connection between arsonists and the instigation of wildfires, often coinciding with the presence of Antifa activists.

* These incidents are often underreported by the media due to government influence, which suppresses information that contradicts the climate change narrative.

* (00:45:14) Direct Energy Weapons (DEWs) and Their Role:

* Direct energy weapons are identified as a significant factor in causing and exacerbating wildfires.

* These weapons can target specific areas or ignite entire mountainsides, often in conjunction with or under the cover of arson activities.

* (00:47:22) The Involvement of Fake Firefighters:

* There are accounts of individuals posing as firefighters during wildfire events.

* These individuals engage in suspicious activities, raising questions about their true role in these disasters.

* (00:50:11) Eyewitness Accounts and Anomalies:

* Eyewitness accounts from individuals who chose to stay in their homes during evacuations reveal unsettling details.

* Some report seeing houses completely incinerated while the surrounding trees and vegetation remain largely untouched.

* This phenomenon is inconsistent with natural wildfires, which typically consume all combustible material in their path.

* (00:54:19) The Role of Directed Energy Weapons (DEWs):

* The selective destruction observed in these fires strongly suggests the use of directed energy weapons.

* These weapons can be precisely targeted, explaining why some structures are completely destroyed while others nearby remain unscathed.

* (00:57:04) Media Manipulation and the Control of Information:

* The media plays a crucial role in shaping public perception by consistently attributing wildfires to climate change.

* This narrative serves to distract from the possibility of more sinister causes, such as the use of DEWs or deliberate arson.

* (01:00:14) The Ultimate Agenda: Depopulation and Control:

* The orchestration of wildfires is seen as part of a broader agenda to depopulate the planet and exert greater control over the remaining population.

* By creating uninhabitable zones, governments can force people to relocate to controlled areas, furthering their control.

* (01:06:48) The Importance of Critical Thinking and Independent Research:

* I urge listeners to question the official narratives presented by the media and government.

* It's essential to conduct your own research, examine the evidence, and connect with others who are seeking the truth.

* (01:10:09) The Power of Collective Awareness:

* The globalist agenda relies on secrecy and deception to succeed.

* By raising awareness and sharing information, we can disrupt their plans and reclaim our freedom.

Conclusion:

The truth about the wildfires is complex and disturbing. It involves a web of deceit, manipulation, and advanced technology. As sober Christian gentlemen, we are called to be vigilant, discerning, and courageous in the face of such darkness. Let us commit to seeking the truth, speaking out against injustice, and working towards a better future for ourselves, our families, and generations to come.