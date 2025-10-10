S2 Ep 93 - Agenda 21, The Iron Mountain Report and The Georgia Guidstones - let me explain - rebroadcast

I thought I would make a podcast tying in Agenda 21, The Iron Mountain Report and The Georgia Guidstones. Let me explain. I will read some of these and comment. https://strangesounds.org/2021/09/georgia-guidestones-post-apocalyptic-plan-reduce-humanity-to-half-a-billion.html https://stovouno.org/2020/02/19/agenda-21-and-how-it-plays-out/ https://themillenniumreport.com/2015/12/report-from-iron-mountain-how-war-will-be-replaced-by-environmental-destruction-to-traumatize-humanity/ https://archive.org/details/pdfy-A5uQx1ByqfwWuHma/mode/1up

Hello and welcome to The Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast. My name is Henry, and today we're pulling back the curtain on a topic that informs my worldview and helps me see the signs and symbols of what's happening around us. We're diving into the "Agenda 21 Deception," a hundred-year plan from 2000 to 2100 with milestones designed to completely change the world as we know it. We’ll be looking at three key objects that point to this agenda: the Georgia Guidestones, the Iron Mountain Report, and Agenda 21 itself. This is essential listening to get you up to speed if you're not familiar with these concepts and to help you recognize the signs of this program being achieved.

[00:04:00] What is Agenda 21?

Many people have heard of Agenda 2030 or 2040, but they don't realize that Agenda 21 is a 100-year plan for the 21st century. This agenda aims to destroy the current world and create a new neo-feudal world order with an elite ruling class and the rest of humanity as slaves. I'll be discussing this fascinating study and how it's being implemented.

[00:04:43] The Mystery of the Georgia Guidestones

We’ll explore the Georgia Guidestones, a huge granite monument that was recently blown to pieces. What's so strange is that the next morning, heavy equipment crews arrived to clear the site as if it never existed, with no investigation into who did it. The monument, also known as the American Stonehenge, was located on a historically significant lay line and was a celestial clock that tracked the sun.

[00:06:40] The Globalist Plan

I'll be reading from an article titled "The Mysterious Georgia Guidestones and the Globalist Plan to Reduce Humanity to Half a Billion". The monument was a set of commandments engraved in eight different languages, including a message to "maintain humanity under 500 million in perpetual balance with nature" and to "guide reproduction wisely". It outlines a plan for world government, population control, environmentalism, and a new spirituality.

[00:09:58] The Secret of R.C. Christian

The Georgia Guidestones were commissioned in 1979 by a man using the pseudonym R.C. Christian, who claimed to represent a small group of "loyal Americans". To this day, his true identity and the identity of his organization remain a secret. This covert group was intent on dramatically reducing the population of the world and establishing a world government and new spirituality.

[00:11:00] The Club of Rome Connection

I'll connect the Georgia Guidestones to the Club of Rome, an organization founded by David Rockefeller to further the cause of global government. Members of the Club of Rome have included powerful people like Ted Turner, George Soros, and Henry Kissinger. The goals of the Guidestones closely align with the Club of Rome's goals of world government, depopulation, and a world religion.

[00:13:58] The New World Religion

The United Nations has long been a vehicle for a new world religion and a new world order based on ancient occult and Freemasonic principles. Robert Mueller, a former Assistant Secretary-General, even referred to the UN as the "Body of Christ". The spiritual center of the UN is the Cathedral of St. John the Divine, which is characterized by New Age symbolism and promotes a hybrid spirituality.

[00:17:33] The Earth Charter and the Ark of Hope

The Earth Charter was launched in 1994 by Maurice Strong and Mikhail Gorbachev and was intended to be a modern "Ten Commandments". An "Ark of Hope" was constructed to carry a copy of the charter, imitating the Ark of the Covenant. This new pagan religion known as Gaia, or the pure nature of worship, is a driving force behind the globalist agenda.

[00:20:11] The Depopulation Agenda

We'll hear direct quotes from members of the Club of Rome, including Henry Kissinger and Ted Turner, who have openly discussed the need to dramatically reduce the world's population. These plans range from a 50% decline to a 95% decline from present levels, and Prince Philip even wished to be reincarnated as a "killer virus to lower human population levels".

[00:42:48] The Iron Mountain Report

This report was a study on how a government can perpetuate itself in power by controlling citizens and preventing rebellion. It stated that morality, freedom, and human rights were not issues to be considered. The report concluded that a suitable substitute for war must be found to control the population and maintain loyalty to the state.

[00:53:29] Environmentalism as a Substitute for War

The Iron Mountain Report emphasizes that a new enemy must be found that threatens the entire world, and the prospect of being overcome by that enemy must be just as terrifying as war. The report suggests that a program of deliberate environmental poisoning could be a politically acceptable alternative to war. The report even stated that such a threat would likely have to be "invented".

Conclusion

So there you have it, an overview of the Georgia Guidestones, the Iron Mountain Report, and Agenda 21, and how they all point to a singular, hidden agenda. We've seen how a group of people, who I call the "shadow people," operate through front organizations and public figures to control the world. It’s a web of secret societies and interlinking interests, and it's our job to be discerning and see through the facades. Thank you for tuning in to The Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast. May God give us discernment, conviction, and the courage to stand tall and speak the truth.