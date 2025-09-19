S2 Ep 91 - Life lessons learned from 3 Motorcycle crashes - rebroadcast

This a personal story of 3 accidents that shaped my destiny. When a door is closed God opens 3 windows and it is up to us to see them, recognize them and choose our new path.

Introduction

Welcome to a different kind of episode today on the Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast. I'm taking a step back from the heavier topics to share a few personal stories about three motorcycle accidents I've had. This is a chance for you to get to know me a little better and understand my perspective. The major life lesson here is to never give up on something you want to do and to pursue your passions with all your energy and conviction. The experience might not be what you expect, but it will be good for you. You never know what will happen until you actually do it, and even after nearly dying a couple of times, I still love riding motorcycles.

(00:04:52) The Boy on Two Wheels

I’ve been on two wheels since I could walk, starting with a bicycle. Growing up in the countryside, a bike was the only way to get around. I learned how to do crazy stunts, make ramps, and, most importantly, I learned how to fall without getting hurt. I did a lot of odd jobs as a kid, like shoveling snow off roofs, where I learned how to absorb the impact of a fall and prevent breaking a bone by rolling to disperse the energy. This skill of being conscious in the moment and knowing how to fall later became crucial when riding motorcycles.

(00:09:23) My First Motorcycle & The Seized Engine

As soon as I was old enough to get my license, I bought my first bike—a used Yamaha 650—about six months before I was even legally allowed to take the road test. I spent all that time practicing and became so good that the examiner was shocked when I aced the test. On my first road trip, however, the bike’s engine seized because of a cheap liquid gasket that failed, causing the oil to leak out. My first bike was a total loss, but it taught me a valuable lesson.

(00:13:50) The Honda 650 & The Throttle Lock

After my first bike was a bust, I bought a Honda 650 from a manager at McDonald's, where I was working at the time. He was selling the bike because his wife was worried about him getting hurt. This bike became my primary transportation throughout high school. It had a unique throttle lock that allowed me to ride hands-free. I'd set a steady speed and even put my hands in my pockets, which was great for cold weather. I'd also do it to get a laugh from kids in passing cars, who would get a kick out of telling their parents the funny story.

(00:19:13) First Accident: The Defensive Driving Philosophy

Before my first real accident, I developed a defensive driving philosophy: assume everyone on the road is trying to kill you. This mindset helped me avoid many close calls. The first accident happened late one night while I was riding on a winding road. I was exhausted and my senses were not at their peak. This is what led me to my first major wreck.

(00:38:53) Time Stands Still: The Lincoln Continental Crash

As I was riding, a car pulled out in front of me to make a U-turn, cutting me off. In a split second, time slowed down. I had to choose between hitting the car, hitting another car on my left, or hitting the curb. I decided to lay on the brakes as hard as I could. The force was so immense that the back of my bike started to lift up, a move called a "nosy" that you usually only see on high-performance sport bikes. Unfortunately, I couldn't stop in time. The bike crashed into the passenger door and then turned into a catapult, launching me over the car.

(00:51:48) The Aftermath and a Painful Recovery

I was alive, but after the adrenaline wore off, the pain set in. My body felt destroyed, with micro-fractures in my tendons and stressed joints. My hips were twisted. I was discharged from the hospital with no money or ride, so I had to walk back to my apartment, with every step feeling like agony. The recovery was hell, especially after a bad experience with a lawyer.

(00:59:53) An Unconventional Recovery

During my recovery, a doctor advised me to start going to the gym. I started deadlifting with some "testosterone freaks" who constantly encouraged me to push myself. It was not my intention, but by consistently tearing and rebuilding my micro-tissues and muscles, I actually straightened out my hips and improved my posture. It was an unconventional path, but it worked.

(01:07:22) The Third Accident: A Harley Misunderstanding

My third accident happened on a high-performance Harley, a loaner from a friend. I was with my buddy and his girlfriend, and a simple misunderstanding led to the crash. He revved his engine and I thought he was going to ride to the end of the road, so I peeled out to catch up. But when I came around a corner, he had stopped to turn around, and I was on a collision course with him and oncoming traffic.

(01:10:17) The Split-Second Decision

With my front wheel coming up from the power of the Harley, I had to make another split-second decision. I chose to dump the bike and lock the back wheel to stop it from hitting my friend. The bike landed on my leg, but I was able to lift it up, start it, and keep going. My leg was a mess, but my friend was safe, and the bike was largely undamaged.

(01:12:47) The Final Lesson

These three accidents taught me some important things about resilience and brotherhood. My experiences have given me a unique perspective on life and riding. I can tell the difference between "real riders" and "tourists" in the motorcycle community just by talking to them. This consciousness of being fully present in the moment has been a major lesson for me.

Conclusion

These stories prove that life is not about avoiding the difficult roads, but about finding the courage to ride them anyway. My experiences with these accidents taught me that when you fully commit to something, even if it's hard, you'll gain the skills and wisdom needed to overcome the challenges you face. It's about being in the moment, making the best decisions you can, and always learning from your experiences. Ultimately, it's about pursuing your passions with full conviction, even if you fall.