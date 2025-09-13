S2 ep 90 - The Great Disappearing and the Great Nothing Psi-op (Psychological Operation) - let me explain - rebroadcast

Inattentional blindness is being uses against you. What the collectivists are doing is using pagentdy, internet and statistics to manipulate you and public perception and then enact laws to oppress you using a version of those sane manipulation. Benifiting down then benefitting up.. . Lawfare in action. I will cover the disapearance of people, limbs and architechture right before your eyes without you knowing it. Here is the definition: People sometimes fail to notice salient unexpected objects when their attention is otherwise occupied, a phenomenon known as inattentional blindness. psychological phenomenon of inattentional blindness is when people fail to notice unexpected objects or events in their visual field because they are focused on something else. This can happen even if the unexpected stimulus is within their spatial focus of attention. Here are some examples of inattentional blindness: • Not noticing that a person you are talking to changed their jacket • Not noticing that the color of a website background changes as you scroll down • Mistaking another server at a restaurant for the one who was serving your table Inattentional blindness is common because the brain can only focus on what it expects to see or happen, a process known as selective attention. People are generally good at noticing information that is relevant to them, such as a car speeding toward them. However, they can miss details all the time, even really obvious ones. There is no treatment for inattentional blindness, but, one 2022 study found that regular mindfulness meditation may also decrease inattention blindness. ---This definition is so broad it can be applied in many ways to achieve the goals of the communist Blob. Vagueness is the point; manipulation is the point, and enacting laws to impose their views using the force of the state is the point. Let me explain.

Welcome to the show notes for "The Great Disappearing" from The Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast. In this episode, I dive into some profound and unsettling changes I've been noticing in the world around me. It's a journey into the concepts of "the great disappearing" and "the nothingness," and how our own psychology can prevent us from seeing these things happening right in front of us. I explore how these changes are impacting our culture, our history, and our communities, and offer a call to action for all of us to become more aware.

Podcast Episode Highlights

(00:01:05) The Great Disappearing

I've been noticing a lack of people everywhere, and the ones who are filling the jobs in places like Walmart, coffee shops, and fast-food restaurants are foreigners. While I have no problem with foreigners working these jobs, I can't help but wonder where the local people have gone. It's a managed decline of the population that's hard to notice because the jobs are still being done. I've also observed that some locals are ending up on the streets, with their lives destroyed by government policy and drugs.

(00:05:07) Noticing What Is Missing

As humans, we are hardwired to notice what is new, not what is missing. It’s a 10-to-1 ratio—you’ll notice a new rock on a trail before you notice a rock that’s gone. This is an instinctual survival mechanism to look for things that could harm you. This psychological trait is why it's so difficult to see the great disappearing; it takes real effort to pay attention to something that isn't there.

(00:08:06) The Psychological Operation

The COVID lockdowns were a masterclass in psychological warfare. The slogan "two weeks to slow the spread" was a deception to get people to willingly stay home and break their established habits. If people were told the lockdowns would be permanent, they would have rebelled. This deception was meant to break people's routines so that they would be more accepting of a new, more controlled way of life.

(00:09:53) The Sociopathic Government

I believe that many people in government are sociopaths and psychopaths who are just doing their jobs to get a paycheck, without any concern for the consequences of their actions. This is evidenced by the fact that very few nurses, doctors, or lawyers came forward as whistleblowers during the so-called fake pandemic. They were threatened with being fired, sued, or jailed if they spoke out.

(00:14:16) Pushing the Agenda

The COVID narrative was created to implement a global control system. The plan was to bring in a worldwide vaccine passport system that would control every aspect of your life, from getting into a store to driving your car. This was a system that would require continuous injections to maintain your privileges.

(00:17:54) The One-Third Who Resisted

The plan to get everyone injected was pushed on the public in three ways: one-third took the shot willingly, another third was coerced to keep their jobs, and the final one-third resisted completely. These rebels couldn't understand why something "safe and effective" would need to be forced upon people. They became an anchor that slowed down the entire operation.

(00:20:29) The Propaganda Breaks

Propaganda only works if it's everywhere, all the time. The one-third of the population that refused to comply and were still alive and healthy caused the narrative to lose its hold. Once the momentum fell out, people started to wake up and stopped taking boosters. The healthy skeptics were the ones who helped slow the operation down.

(00:32:55) The Nothingness

This isn't just about people disappearing; it's about the physical world disappearing, too. I've noticed once-bustling places are now ghost towns. There's a "woke government agenda" to destroy old buildings and structures to make way for the new, erasing our history in the process. I recount the heartbreaking story of an old, beautiful building being completely gutted and destroyed, with no effort to preserve its unique craftsmanship or history.

(01:02:25) The Death of History

As I travel, I'm finding pieces of history that are slated for destruction, like an old museum that will likely be liquidated and its contents sent to a landfill as soon as its benefactor dies. The new buildings being put up are ugly and lack any creativity, representing this erasure of history. It’s a tragedy that future generations won't be able to experience the craftsmanship and ingenuity of the past in a tangible way.

(01:20:25) The Call to Action

This is a call to become a modern-day explorer and seek out these pieces of history before they're gone forever. You can't find these things on the internet, and you can't have these experiences unless you go out into the real world. Our culture and memories are being erased by a death cult that wants to destroy our history, but we have the power to stand against it by seeking out the truth and holding onto it.

In Conclusion

The great disappearing is not a mystery; it's a managed decline of our population and the deliberate erasure of our history. Our society is being conditioned to notice what's new and to ignore what's missing, but it is my hope that this episode has given you the courage to look for what is being taken from us. By being vigilant and acting on our convictions, we can be the anchor that drags this agenda to a halt, preserving our history and culture for generations to come. Thank you for tuning in to the Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast.