The sexual revolution deception was created to distract, demean, and destroy the individual. By destroying the individual by extension you destroy the family and the community.

Direct link to Podcast Episode:

https://spotifyanchor-web.app.link/e/GCA8mJurNGb



Divide and conquer was and is their strategy.



They changed a natural perfect union between a man and woman, who propagate the species, making beautiful children ( the family), this is instead turned into self-directed pleasure traps with diminishing returns and creating false solutions that make the problems of self-control, self-doubt, and self-esteem worse.



Also, the time spent in these traps produces no children, or broken children who grow into broken adults for the state to control.



This is by design to destroy us, so we will be easily controlled, weakened, and killed off to make room for our replacements or empty land for the Neo-Geudal Overlords who are making their move (Agenda 21 - Georgia Guide Stones).



