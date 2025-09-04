S2 Ep 87 - The Life and Death deception - my perspective - rebroadcast

The Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast

Episode Title: Life and Death Deception

Introduction:

Hey everyone, and welcome back to the Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast. I'm Henry, and in this episode, I'm going to be sharing some life lessons I've learned from caring for animals and having pets over the years. I'll be sharing some deeply personal insights, particularly about the preciousness of life and death, and how my experiences have led to my decision to be a vegetarian. Some of this might be difficult to hear, but I hope it helps you understand my perspective.

Show Notes:

* 00:03:30 - Living with Consequences: I begin this episode by discussing my personal experience with killing and the profound consequences of my actions. I explain my views on hunting for sustenance versus trophy hunting, believing that animals have a version of a soul and that all life is precious. I also touch on my belief that our bodies are a complex macrobiome, with different species of bacteria and even mitochondria living in a symbiotic relationship with us.

* 00:08:36 - My First Profound Experience: I share a story from my childhood when I was a boy and got my first pellet gun. I was fascinated with the idea of being a sniper and would spend my time shooting at targets in the woods. One day, a little songbird landed on a branch in front of me, and for a reason I can't explain, I decided to shoot it.

* 00:10:40 - The Consequences of a Single Act: I describe the profound effect of seeing the little bird lifeless on the ground. A minute ago, it was full of life, singing and bouncing around, and now it was dead because of my action. This experience taught me a deep, core wrongness about killing that I couldn't undo. I decided from that moment on that I would never needlessly hurt another animal.

* 00:13:16 - Animal Husbandry and a New Chapter: I transition to a later period in my life when I got into a new hobby: raising snakes. I explain how I learned to care for these animals, from training them to be handled to understanding their needs, like warmth. I ended up with a collection of six different snakes, including a boa constrictor.

* 00:15:20 - The Cycle of Life: I talk about the process of feeding my snakes. To prevent them from associating me with a live, moving target, I fed them mice that were already dead, initially buying frozen pink mice from a pet store. However, as the snakes grew, they needed bigger food, and I eventually decided to start breeding my own mice.

* 00:18:18 - Breeding and Harvesting: I discuss the complexities of breeding mice for my snakes, including the need to keep a meticulous schedule and separate the male and female mice to protect the babies. I explain my method for harvesting the mice, which was designed to be as humane and trauma-free as possible for them.

* 00:20:24 - The Difficult Decision: As the snakes got bigger, so did the mice, which meant I had to start humanely knocking out the mice myself. I explain the process of taking the mouse by the tail and whipping it against something hard to cause instantaneous death. I admit this was a very cold thing to do, but I felt it was the most humane way to prevent the snakes from fighting for their food and becoming aggressive.

* 00:33:40 - A Traumatic Event: I recount a particularly difficult experience where a mouse was not properly knocked out and woke up while my snake was trying to eat it. The mouse fought back, biting my snake's tail and causing a significant injury. I describe the guilt and responsibility I felt for this traumatic event, which was a direct result of my inability to act quickly and appropriately.

* 00:53:53 - A Point of No Return: After another similar, but more intense, incident with a rat, I realized I couldn't continue. The bravery and courage of the rat, fighting for her life, changed something in me. I knew I couldn't continue on this path, even though I was trying to be as humane as possible.

* 01:03:07 - The Soul of an Animal: I bring the podcast full circle by reflecting on how my experiences with all of these animals taught me that they have a soul, a unique personality, and a life spark. I share my belief that all of God's creatures have a soul, an energetic body, and an "earth suit" body, all of which create their individual expression.

Conclusion:

Through these experiences, I realized the sanctity and preciousness of all life. I learned that my choices have consequences, and while I can't change the past, I can learn from my mistakes to make better decisions in the future. I am now hyper-vigilant about protecting animals and ensuring they are treated with the respect they deserve. This journey has made me who I am today, and I am a better man for having gone through it. I hope you'll join me for a future podcast where I'll talk about my amazing dog and the life lessons she taught me.