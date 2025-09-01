S2 ep 86 - Post 2024 Federal Election pt 2- my thoughts on what happened - rebroadcast

This is an update to the ongoing unrestricted military operation that is focused on elections to control geographic space. This is hard to find for English speakers.

Was it too big to rig, did the theory work or not?

Why did the down-ballot races get lost then?

Why did they keep counting 3 weeks after the election?

The cheat machines are still in use.

Millions of dead voters are still on the voter rolls.

Where did 16 million democrats go, did they die from the vax?

What changed between 2020, 2022, and 2024?

The battlefields are changing forever, fake election wars will be the force multiplier to take lives and save lives. This essential update to get wise to this monumental change no one is talking about.

Hey, everyone, in this episode, "The Election Deception Magic 2024 pt2", I’m going to share my observations of the post-election “debacle” that's been going on. I’m scratching my head because it appears Trump won the election, but how is that possible when the process was completely fraudulent from top to bottom? There are so many anomalies that just don’t make any sense, and I’m going to break down some of the things I’ve been seeing.

Here are my thoughts on the post-election situation:

* 00:04:37 - Was the Election "Too Big to Rig"?

A lot of people who wanted to get Donald Trump into office believed they made the election "too big to rig" because of the massive groundswell of support. But I'm asking the question: Was this a coordinated play to make it seem like they won so they would just go away and be quiet? It’s a fascinating kind of observation because the people who want to maintain the power structure have to make it appear like elections actually work.

* 00:06:59 - The Election as a Magic Trick

The premise of the election is to get you, the voter, to participate in what is essentially a magic trick. The fraud is hidden by convincing voters to engage in the process, much like a magician needs an audience to cooperate with a trick. This entire election system is a giant fraud, a control structure that makes you think you are participating when you're really not.

* 00:09:43 - The Incompetence of the Candidates

We saw something very unusual with the presidential candidates. I'm watching a coordinated performance by actors who are playing the role of our leaders. When you look at old videos, you can see there have been multiple Bidens over the years. It's so obvious that it makes you wonder if they're putting it in our face just to piss us off.

* 00:13:31 - A Humiliation Ritual

The appearance of Biden as a “dawdling old fool” who can’t string a sentence together is part of a "humiliation ritual". It's meant to make Americans look like fools for having elected him, and it's successful at destroying the United States' reputation and goodwill on the world stage.

* 00:14:47 - The Debate and a Swapped Candidate

The debate between Trump and Biden was a strategic play to shift public opinion. They waited until it was too late to have a primary, locked in Biden, and then held the debate. When Biden performed terribly, they used that as justification to swap him out for Kamala Harris without an actual election on the merits.

* 00:19:44 - The 1,001 Ways They're Stealing

Very little has changed in the election landscape since 2020 to prevent fraud. They're still using old tactics like fake bomb threats to clear buildings while ballots are counted. Then, magically, the people who were ordained to win find all the ballots they need. This is part of the "thousand and one ways" they're stealing the election.

* 00:20:46 - The Down-Ballot Deception

Here's one of the most fascinating observations: If we weren't dealing with fraud, a massive presidential win would translate into wins all the way down the ballot. But we’re seeing the opposite. The Republicans won the top ticket, but they lost state houses, prosecutors, judges, and so much ground down ballot that it doesn't make any sense. This is proof that the votes are being flipped by machines after you cast them.

* 00:50:52 - The Deep State's Sabotage

Activists and "swamp creatures" are openly bragging that it doesn't matter that Trump won the election because the entire 12-million-strong bureaucracy will make sure he doesn't get his agenda fulfilled. The administrative state is meant to be inefficient on purpose, because the more money they can get moving through the pipe, the more can be stolen.

* 01:01:25 - The Federal Reserve and the Corporation

The election fraud is just a symptom of a much deeper problem. The Federal Reserve is an independent organization that creates money out of nothing and is a giant scam meant to enslave America. This all goes back to the Civil War, which was not about slavery, but about destroying the Republic and replacing it with the "United States of America Incorporated".

* 01:05:51 - Unstoppable Injunctions

It doesn't matter if Trump is president if the entire bureaucracy is working to sabotage everything he does. During his first term, teams of lawyers would get nationwide injunctions to stop every executive order he made to improve the lives of Americans. This proves that the system is designed to prevent a populist from getting anything done.

So, in conclusion, what we’re watching is not a legitimate election, but a tightly controlled magic trick designed to keep us engaged while the real power players make their moves. It’s an elaborate theatrical performance, from the acting politicians to the rigged voting machines, all intended to maintain the control structure and continue to indebt the American people. This deception is a symptom of a much larger scheme, and understanding it is the first step towards true freedom. We have to recognize that the fraud isn't just about votes; it's about the entire system.