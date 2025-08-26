S2 Ep 84 Some thoughts on Nutrition- a paradox - rebroadcast

I outdrove chemtrails and grocery stores and learned so many things about myself and my resilience. I am now harder.

Hello and welcome to the Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast. This is Henry, and in this episode, "The Nutrient Paradox," I'm sharing a recent experience that truly changed my perspective on nutrition. While on a trip, I found myself in a situation where my usual dietary routine was completely disrupted. This led me to a period of fasting and a deeper understanding of our food supply and the hidden dangers within it. I'm going to share what I've learned about basic nutrition and the dietary choices I make to stay healthy. I hope you find this information as interesting and insightful as I have.

(00:03:42) The State of Our Food Supply

I began this journey into nutrition because it affects every single person. The further I traveled away from civilization, the more I realized just how much my nutritional experience was affected. I have a very specific diet, primarily eating only organic foods, which I believe are the least poisoned in the food supply.

(00:09:44) The Poisons in Non-Organic Food

I've learned that non-organic food is often laden with a variety of poisons, including pesticides, herbicides, and fungicides, which are used to kill pests, competing plants, and fungus. These practices are often subsidized by governments, which encourages farmers to use them even when they might not be necessary. This can lead to what I call "debt entrapment" for farmers, forcing them to continue these practices to stay in business.

(00:13:07) The Dangers of Glyphosate

On top of these poisons, genetically modified organisms (GMOs) often come with their own toxins, such as Roundup, which contains glyphosate. What's truly shocking is that glyphosate is also used to desiccate non-GMO plants for a more efficient harvest. I've learned that glyphosate is a neurotoxin that can paralyze your digestive system, causing food to rot inside your body and leading to all kinds of sickness.

(00:16:25) The Shifting Standards of Organic

Unfortunately, even the "organic" label isn't perfect. I've found that due to lobbying from the chemical and pharmaceutical industries, certain "light poisons" that were once banned in organic farming are now allowed. The organic label isn't what it was 20 years ago, and it's something we need to be very conscious of as we make our food choices.

(00:18:14) Fresh is Best: Avoiding Processed Food

To reduce the amount of toxins I consume, I have a simple rule: I eat only fresh, organic fruits and vegetables. I avoid processed foods as much as possible, as they are often full of hidden toxins. I've also learned that cooking food can strip it of its nutrients, which is another reason I prefer to eat my produce raw.

(00:20:58) My Nutritional Journey: From Bodybuilder to Vegan

I've had a long and challenging journey with nutrition. I used to be a bodybuilder, consuming up to 7,000 calories a day, which exhausted my body and my digestive system. I then went to the other extreme, becoming a "vegan meathead," and consumed a lot of processed, supposedly "vegan" foods, which led to several health crises. It was only when I transitioned to a whole-food, organic vegetarian diet that my health truly began to improve.

(00:24:02) Protecting Ourselves from Modern Poisons

In my research, I found that there is a lot of fraud and deception in the industries that claim to protect us from harm. For example, after the Fukushima disaster, I learned that while the government uses fear to promote the idea that only they can handle nuclear cleanup, there are actually technologies, like "Brown's Gas," that can effectively de-radiate materials. This shows that we must take our own health and safety into our own hands.

(00:27:08) A Practical Approach to My Diet

To understand the full impact of food on my body, I've even experimented with a Geiger counter to test the radioactivity of food and soil. I've learned that by taking control of what I eat and preparing my food in traditional ways, like boiling and pressure cooking, I can reduce the levels of harmful things like lectins and oxalates that are naturally present in some plants.

(00:47:57) The Challenge of Oxalate Detox

This podcast was inspired by a recent trip where I went through a painful oxalate detox. I consume a lot of organic chocolate, which is high in oxalates but is a convenient and nutritious food source. Because I had no chocolate for several days, my body began a massive detox, causing aches and pains. This was a valuable lesson in understanding how our bodies store and release toxins.

(01:16:00) The Power of Self-Experimentation

I've learned a lot about my body through self-experimentation. I've done things like eating nothing but beets for a few days to see what would happen, or nothing but bananas. These experiences have shown me that you can get plenty of energy from whole foods while also helping your body detox from old injuries and stored toxins. This gives me the confidence to know I can handle a crisis without needing to rely on pharmaceuticals.

Conclusion

In the end, my journey has taught me to be more in tune with my body and the food I put into it. The "Nutrient Paradox" is that while our bodies are designed to handle what nature provides, we must be careful of what man has done to our food supply. By choosing organic, whole foods, and listening to our bodies' signals, we can live a healthier, more vibrant life. I hope this episode gives you something to think about and encourages you on your own journey.