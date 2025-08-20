S2 Ep 83 - You Know Something is Wrong When... part 2 reading and commentary - rebroadcast

You Know Something is Wrong When.....: An American Affidavit of Probable Cause

Anna Maria Riezinger, James Clinton Belcher

I will read chapter 4, 5 and 6of the book and offer some commentary for this episode. Eventually reading the whole book.

Here are the show notes for part two of our discussion on the book, You Know Something Is Wrong When: An American Affidavit of Probable Cause.

In this episode, I continue to break down the fraud that has taken place in our country, reading from chapters four, five, and six of Anna Maria Reitzinger and James Clinton Belcher's incredible book. It's a fantastic resource that explains step-by-step what's been happening in the United States, uncovering the misdirection and switcheroos that have led us to where we are today. The information here is so important for helping us untangle this web of lies, and I want to add my own perspective to the reading.

The American Revolution: A Covert Subjugation

(00:01:39) After the American people fought to cast off the tyranny of a monarch and live freely, the British Empire and their agents immediately got to work to subjugate and subvert the nation. They took the American people from an overt tyranny to a covert one, going from a recognizable form of slavery to one that was unrecognizable. A small minority of wealthy and influential people were able to subjugate a large population that had no idea what was going on.

The Civil War and the Loss of a Republic

(00:03:00) The book explains that the Civil War was intended to put the idea of a republic form of government "asleep". This went unnoticed by the average American because the newspapers and the people in power were controlled. I believe this is why it is so important to dissect this information to understand the web of lies that has gotten us to this place.

Titles of Nobility Amended

(00:06:04) Chapter four of the book discusses the Titles of Nobility Amendment from 1810 to 1819, which prohibits any U.S. citizen from accepting a title of nobility from a foreign power. The host discusses how Bar Association judges and attorneys who use the title "Esquire" are operating as private agents in foreign jurisdictions. The book asserts that any action by a Bar Association member that impacts the land jurisdiction of the Constitution is null and void.

Understanding Personage and Bar Entry

(00:09:05) The book defines two key crimes used by the legal system against American people. The first is personage, which is the crime of misrepresenting a living man or woman as a legal fiction or corporation. The second is Bar Entry, which is the crime of bringing false claims based on personage. These crimes are routinely practiced by the Bar Association to defraud people of their property.

The Three Classes of People

(00:10:07) The book makes an important distinction between three types of people in America:

* American state citizens are living people born on the land of the united states who are owed all the guarantees of the Constitution.

* Federal United States citizens are those born in federal territories or defined as such by contract or treaty, who operate under the international jurisdiction of the sea. They have only civil rights granted by Congress.

* Legal fiction persons are entities named after living Americans but used to promote fraud against people, towns, and cities.

The Condominium Association Analogy

(00:17:17) The host explains how the founding of the federal government can be understood using an analogy of a condominium association. The states were individual land owners who hired a condo association, the federal government, to take care of certain enumerated tasks like managing the jurisdiction of the sea and providing protection. This was done through a series of treaties with the British.

The Three Presidential Offices

(00:19:23) We dive into the three different presidential offices that exist: the President of the United States of America Major, the President of the United States of America Minor, and the President of the United States of America Municipal. The host explains that this is why some presidents who were technically ineligible to serve as the President Major could serve in the other two roles.

Three Faces of the Constitution

(00:25:04) The book explains the different functions of the Constitution, which is a two-part equity contract and a trilateral international treaty. The host explains how the Pledge of Allegiance, which was popularized in schools, is used to secure a verbal contract and brainwash children.

The Global Conspiracy

(00:47:47) The host explains that the confusion in our government was deliberately and inexcusably added to the original structure by "crooks" to defraud and control Americans. He goes on to say this is not just an American problem but part of a worldwide pattern of good people being subjugated by evil people.

The Challenge of Truth

(00:52:54) I end this part of the discussion with a personal reflection on the challenge of dealing with the truth. I explain that people often don't want to see evil for what it is because it's too scary and would mean everything they believe is a lie. It would mean they would have to change their entire life and they are not willing to do that. It's my purpose to provide the truth, no matter how daunting, so we can make intelligent decisions for ourselves and our families.

In conclusion, this book lays out the mechanics of how the American people have been deceived and brought under a form of covert control. While it focuses on the local U.S. experience, I believe it's an iteration of a global methodology used to subjugate good people everywhere. This has created a sick society, and my hope is that by sharing the truth, we can provide a solid foundation for people to stand on and make the right choices to reclaim their liberty. This is not just a battle of laws and contracts, but a spiritual one, where we must stand tall with courage and speak the truth. I hope you'll join me next time as we continue this important discussion.