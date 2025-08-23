S2 Ep 83 - Abortion Truth - my take on the Inconvenient Facts - rebroadcast

First, I believe in everyone, absolutely everyone's right to choose for themselves. But those choices have consequences, kharma as it was. No one has the right to control you, or me or anybody. Absolute Liberty is our birthright from God.

I believe that unborn children are humans, with the birthright of life. Abortion is the intentional killing of a human being. And that's the literal definition of murder. Calling it something else does not make it so.

Similarly, how can you know exactly at which moment a fetus becomes a person, a baby, or a child? I think it is the moment of conception ( sperm meets egg plus spark equals life). A very early miscarriage can be extremely sad and extremely painful. A late-term miscarriage or stillbirth is a tragedy and often a profound trauma. The death of a child is a life-altering event for a parent, a cataclysmic moment after which your life will never, ever be the same. I think even most people can probably agree that these three events are not the same, but similar, right?

To those who claim abortion does not kill babies, riddle me this?

When a pregnant woman is murdered, the culprit is tried for double homicide because two people died that day.

Through fraudulent marketing, calling killing babies abortion, makes it not only legal but profitable. A 3rd term abortion body parts are worth $100,000 to the pharma industry that makes vaccines, skin care products, and food additives to make the ice cream extra creamy.

You could be called a clump of cells: lung cells, brain cells, and heart cells. Does that make it all right to redefine killing you for organ harvesting as an on-time way later abortion?

All scientific-like.

I believe all life is precious, even yours who would and do champion killing babies, our most precious resource on earth.

I hope you change your mind, for the children's sake.

I share some facts, insights and my point of view in this podcast. I wanted to say more but here is the first part.

The Truth About Abortion - Show Notes

On this episode of The Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast, I'm tackling a topic that many are afraid to discuss openly: abortion. I decided to dedicate an entire episode to this because of my recent run-ins with abortion activists, both in person and online. The issue has become so polarized that people fear for their jobs and businesses if they dare to speak their minds. This episode is my attempt to provide a long-form, conscious stream of my thoughts on the subject.

[00:02:45] The Duplicity of the Abortion Debate

I start by presenting a simple scenario to highlight the hypocrisy I see in the pro-abortion movement. If a pregnant woman is murdered and both she and the baby die, it is considered a double homicide. This legal precedent acknowledges that a baby is a living human being. Yet, the same groups who would condemn this act support abortion, calling a baby "just a clump of cells".

[00:04:05] The Harmful Effects of Abortion on Women's Health

I believe that abortion not only harms the unborn but also has devastating consequences for women. Abortion can lead to cancer and a deep spiritual wound that cannot be undone. I've spoken with women who regret their multiple abortions, especially when they later find they are sterile. All they want at that point is to have a baby—the one thing they can no longer have.

[00:05:12] The Rebranding of Abortion

As more people wake up to the truth about abortion, the term itself is becoming tarnished. To combat this, the opposition has rebranded it as "reproductive rights". This shift in language is intended to control the narrative and make women feel like they are in a "Peter Pan-style fantasy land".

[00:06:16] The Ghoulish History of Allopathic Medicine

I argue that the medical industry that promotes abortion has a dark and horrifying history. Not long ago, they performed hysterectomies on "hysterical" women against their will. Before that, their "solution" for most ailments was bloodletting or prescribing mercury until the patient was nearly dead from poisoning. These are the people pushing abortion, which I believe is a very profitable business for them.

[00:12:38] Abortion as Human Sacrifice

Abortion is not a modern issue; it is the continuation of ancient child sacrifice. In the past, people would perform ritual child sacrifices to gain personal power, and I believe this same evil is happening today in a more covert way.

[00:14:45] The Connection Between Abortion Clinics and Satanic Rituals

I reveal that whistleblowers have come forward to expose a dark secret in hospitals and abortion clinics. They claim there are satanic temples underneath the operating rooms and abortion facilities where rituals are performed to coincide with the murders happening on the floor above.

[00:18:16] The Business of Baby Parts

I share a disturbing case of a New York abortionist who was found with over a thousand preserved baby corpses in his home. He would allegedly sell the parts to the pharmaceutical industry, and the later-term the baby, the more money it was worth. These parts are then used to grow bacteria for vaccines and have even made their way into the food industry after being chemically processed and rebranded multiple times.

[00:34:30] Abortion and Breast Cancer

I explain a connection between abortion and breast cancer. I argue that the tissue changes that happen during pregnancy are interrupted by abortion, leaving the tissue in an "in-between zone" that is highly cancerous. This link is intentionally hidden by those in the abortion and cancer businesses because they profit from women's sickness.

[01:08:47] The Depopulation Agenda

I believe a small group of people is plotting to depopulate the West to destroy the concept of freedom. I claim that even condoms, with their spermicidal and latex proteins, are carcinogenic and cause reproductive issues, which is part of this agenda.

[01:13:10] A Call to Action

I end the podcast with a passionate plea to protect our children. They are a gift from God and are the most precious resource we have. Children cannot protect themselves, so it is our duty to speak for them. Abortion is a ghoulish, evil issue that has been redefined by lies and propaganda, and we must not be afraid to stand against it.

In conclusion, I believe that the abortion debate is not just a political or social issue, but a spiritual one. We need to look beyond the surface-level narratives and see the evil that is at its core. It is a battle for our future generations, and we must be willing to speak the truth, no matter the personal cost.