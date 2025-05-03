S2 EP 63 - Be the change - Pornography destroys the individual, the family and society ‐ rebroadcast

S1 EP 62 - Pornography will stop when we starve the beast - Weaponization of 'Sex' and the corrosive effect on our culture - Be an example. I explain the point of this communist-induced perversion. We must take a stand and stop contributing to the problem. Be an example. You do not buy a drunk a drink, because that only compounds the problem. Secretly consuming pornography is compounding the problem. It starts to go away when good men and women turn away from it for good. The perversion industry will fall apart when it loses its largest consumer base. When people know why to stay away they will. It stops when we stop ourselves and then it withers away.

podcast show notes:

The Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast: The Pornography Deception

Introduction:

In this episode of the Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast, I, Henry, delve into the pervasive and destructive nature of pornography in our society. Inspired by a thought-provoking article on Substack, I aim to expand on the discussion by exploring the long-term consequences of pornography consumption, the underlying motivations that fuel its proliferation, and its connection to broader societal issues. We'll uncover the deceptive tactics employed to normalize this behavior and its detrimental impact on individuals and future generations.

Show Notes:

* (00:03:55) The Profit and Destruction Loop: I kick off the discussion by highlighting the self-perpetuating cycle of pornography. The increased consumption of pornography directly fuels its production, creating an ever-expanding loop. This is driven by both the profitability of the industry and its destructive effect on the moral fabric of society.

* (00:04:48) The Satanic Influence and Money as Control: I explore the role of Satanists in promoting harmful agendas, explaining that while they are inherently driven to do evil, the profit motive serves as an additional incentive. I also touch on how money, for these groups, is not the goal but a tool for control, referencing the Federal Reserve as an example of a system that facilitates this control.

* (00:07:24) Deception and Rebranding Evil: The conversation shifts to the deceptive tactics used by Satanists, who often rebrand their ideologies to make them more palatable. I use the example of socialism and communism as rebranded forms of collectivism, highlighting how these ideologies are used to manipulate and control populations, often by those who are unaware of the true agenda they serve.

* (00:09:25) Drag Queen Story Hour as a Microcosm: I draw a parallel between pornography and Drag Queen Story Hour, arguing that while not explicitly pornography, it shares a similar underlying purpose of sexualizing content and warping the minds of children. I criticize the hypocrisy of those who advocate for strict rules against sexual harassment in the workplace but fail to protect children from overtly sexual performances.

* (00:11:56) The Perverse Intent Behind Drag Queens: I delve into the motivations behind drag queen performances, suggesting that they often serve as a means for homosexual men to attempt to arouse heterosexual men. I emphasize the predatory nature of this behavior, particularly in the context of Drag Queen Story Hour, where children are exposed to sexual deviancy.

* (00:16:09) Intergenerational Planning and Indoctrination: The discussion shifts to the long-term strategy behind these programs, highlighting the intergenerational planning involved in normalizing harmful behaviors. I explain how the indoctrination of children through programs like Drag Queen Story Hour and subtle manipulation in media like Disney films can lead to a generation that is desensitized to deviancy and easily controlled.

* (00:20:10) Pornography as a Tool for Social Control: Returning to the central topic, I reiterate that pornography, like other forms of social engineering, serves as a tool for social control. I argue that it weakens individuals and makes them more susceptible to manipulation by the state, contributing to the erosion of societal values.

* (00:25:38) The Historical Context: Perverts Relocating to America: I provide a historical perspective, discussing how the relocation of perverts from Berlin to America during Hitler's rise to power contributed to the moral decline of the United States. This historical context helps explain the current state of the nation as a "porn hub".

* (00:39:19) The Mind's Eye and the Impact of Visual Input: I explore the concept of the mind's eye and how repeated visual input, such as pornography, can alter our perception and memory. I draw an analogy to weed addiction, explaining how pornography creates a similar cycle of dependency and the need for increasingly extreme stimuli to achieve arousal.

* (00:55:37) The Physiological Impact and Broken Minds: I discuss the long-term consequences of pornography consumption, particularly on young people. I explain how it can rewire the brain, leading to erectile dysfunction in young men and a need for increasingly explicit material to achieve arousal.

* (01:12:23) The Activist Agenda and Parental Ignorance: I emphasize the relentless efforts of activists pushing harmful agendas and the lack of awareness among parents about the dangers their children face.

* (01:21:44) The Importance of Parental Responsibility: I emphasize the crucial role of parents in protecting their children from harmful influences. I criticize the negligence of parents who fail to monitor their children's internet usage and expose them to inappropriate content. I stress the need for parents to take responsibility for their children's well-being and educate them about the dangers of pornography.

* (01:31:07) The Spiritual Battle and the Importance of Faith: I frame the issue of pornography as a spiritual battle, emphasizing the need for faith and reliance on God to overcome its destructive power. I encourage listeners to seek spiritual guidance and support in their fight against addiction and to recognize the importance of prayer and community in their journey to recovery.

* (01:40:08) The Power of Community and Shared Experience: I highlight the importance of community and shared experience in overcoming addiction. I encourage listeners to seek out like-minded individuals who can provide support and accountability. I share my own experiences and the encouragement I've received from others who are on a similar journey.

* (01:50:55) The Re-emergence of the Ecclesia and the Remnant: I express hope in the re-emergence of the Ecclesia, the true church, and the coming together of the remnant. I emphasize the power of sincere believers and the importance of networking and strengthening each other in the face of adversity. I encourage listeners to become useful and godly people, contributing to the restoration of righteousness.

Conclusion:

In conclusion, the battle against pornography is a multifaceted challenge that requires us to understand its deceptive nature, its long-term consequences, and its connection to broader societal issues. As Christian gentlemen, we are called to be vigilant, to protect ourselves and our loved ones, and to stand firm in our faith. By recognizing the spiritual dimension of this struggle and embracing the power of community, we can overcome the darkness and contribute to the restoration of truth and righteousness in our world. Thank you for joining me on this important discussion. May God bless you on your journey.