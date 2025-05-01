S2 Ep 62 Healing Prayer - Book reading and commentary 1

In this podcast, I read three chapters from this wonderful book, and provide commentary examples of my experiences and knowledge of praying for healing and those outcomes.

Scripture tells us, "Ask and it will be given to you; seek and you will find," and this includes the protection of God (Matthew 7:7).

Healing Prayer example:

Dear Lord, I come before you with a heavy heart, asking for your healing touch upon [name]. You are the ultimate healer, and I trust in your power to restore health. May your grace surround [name] and bring comfort and healing to their body, mind, and spirit. In Jesus' name, I pray. Amen.

A Short Prayer of Healing for Friends

Lord, your Word speaks promises of healing and restoration and I thank you for the miracles you still perform today. Today I claim those promises over my friend. I believe in the healing power of faith and prayer and I ask you to begin your mighty work in the life of my friend. Please reach down and surround my friend with supernatural peace and strength and give her the faith to believe that all things are possible for you. Protect her from Satan's lies and discouragement and let her miraculous healing begin. Amen.

A Prayer for Healing Sick Family and Friends

Lord Jesus, thank you that you love [name of the person who needs healing]. I know that you hate what their illness is doing to them/me. I ask that you would heal this disease, that you would have compassion and bring healing from all sickness.

Your word says in Psalm 107:19-20 that when we call out to you the Eternal one you will give the order, heal and rescue us from certain death. In the Bible, I have read of miraculous healing and I believe that you still heal the same way today. I believe that there is no illness you cannot heal after all the bible tells of you raising people from the dead so I ask for your healing in this situation.

I also know from my experience of life on earth that not everyone is healed. If that happens here then keep my heart soft towards you, help me to understand your plan, and help me to be excited about heaven.

God, I thank you that [name of the person who needs healing] belongs to you and that you are in control of everything that happens from our first breath to our last sigh. Amen. ~ Wendy van Eyck

Prayer For Health and Healing

Almighty God, you are the only source of health and healing. In you, there is calm and the only true peace in the universe. Grant to each one of us your children an awareness of your presence, and give us perfect confidence in you.

In all pain, weariness, and anxiety, teach us to yield ourselves to your never-failing care, knowing that your love and power surround us, trusting in your wisdom and providence to give us health, strength, and peace when your time is best, through Jesus Christ our Lord. Amen.

Podcast show notes:

The Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast

Title: The Prayer Healing Part 1

Introduction:

In this episode of the Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast, I, Henry, delve into the profound topic of healing prayer. Inspired by a powerful book on the subject, I share insights and commentary on the principles and practices of effective prayer healing. Join me as we explore what works, what to avoid, and how to approach healing through prayer with wisdom and understanding.

Subsection Sections:

* (00:01:40) Opening Prayer: I begin the podcast with a heartfelt opening prayer, seeking patience, courage, and wisdom. I ask for discernment, divine protection, and the strength to stand for truth and righteousness. The prayer concludes with a declaration to rebuke evil and a plea for guidance in our individual paths.

* (00:03:27) Introduction to "The Healing Power of Christ": I introduce the book "The Healing Power of Christ" by Emily Gardner Neal, a timeless work on healing prayer. I emphasize the importance of revisiting older texts to glean wisdom that transcends contemporary perspectives. The book is dedicated to Reverend Donald Turley, a respected Christian priest.

* (00:04:10) Chapter 1: The Long Road Begins: I begin reading Chapter 1, which recounts the author's experience of traveling to lead a healing mission despite a debilitating back injury. The narrative unfolds with vivid detail, capturing the physical and emotional challenges she faces, as well as the unwavering support of the rector and the medical staff.

* (00:08:20) Divine Intervention: The reading continues with a powerful account of divine intervention during the healing service. Despite her physical weakness, the author is miraculously supported, enabling her to minister to the congregation. This profound experience reinforces her faith in Christ's healing power and sets the stage for her ongoing journey in the healing ministry.

* (00:11:01) The Seeds of the Book: The narrative shifts to the author's hospital stay following the mission, where she receives unexpected visits from prayer groups. Their encouragement and testimonies inspire her to share her experiences and insights in a book, aiming to illuminate the enabling power of the Holy Spirit.

* (00:12:45) Paul's Thorn: The author addresses the common question about Paul's thorn in the flesh, offering a fresh perspective on its possible spiritual nature and eventual healing. She emphasizes that whatever the thorn was, it was not from God, and God's response to Paul's prayer enabled him to fulfill his divine purpose.

* (00:15:55) A Double Portion: The reading delves into the author's reflection on Elisha's request for a double portion of Elijah's spirit. She shares how this scripture, coupled with another passage from Isaiah, revealed to her the secret of supernatural strength and grace in her own life.

* (00:16:47) Lessons Learned: The author reflects on the profound lessons she learned during her journey of healing and ministry. She speaks of being stripped of pride, cultivating patience, developing compassion for those who suffer, and understanding the primacy of spiritual healing over physical healing.

Here are the next set of podcast show notes, continuing from where we left off:

* (00:18:39) Chosen by God: I reflect on the author's realization that she was chosen by God for this ministry, much to her surprise, having lived most of her life as an unbeliever. I emphasize the paradox of free will and divine calling, where God draws us to Himself through love, not force, illustrating this with the author's personal journey.

* (00:19:57) A Haphazard Accident: I share the author's experience of attending a healing service, which she initially considered a haphazard accident. This event profoundly changed her life, steering her away from her successful writing career and onto a spiritual path she never anticipated.

* (00:21:09) An Episcopal Church: The author's acceptance of an invitation to lead a three-day mission at an Episcopal Church is discussed. Initially unaware of the nature of a mission, she discovered that it involved not only delivering addresses but also administering the laying of hands for healing.

* (00:24:04) Chapter 2: The Pattern of Healing: I introduce Chapter 2, which delves into the core principles of healing. The author emphasizes that healing is not about formulas or techniques but about divine will and aligning oneself with God's plan.

* (00:26:44) The Will of God: The reading highlights the paramount importance of God's will in the healing process. It's stressed that healing occurs according to God's perfect will, not human desires, and that faith and acceptance of this divine plan are essential.

* (00:30:10) Hindrances to Healing: The author discusses various hindrances to healing, including unforgiveness, resentment, self-pity, and fear. She underscores the need to address these spiritual and emotional barriers to create an environment conducive to healing.

* (00:34:45) Chapter 3: The Healer's Qualifications: I introduce Chapter 3, focusing on the qualifications of a healer. The author clarifies that healers are not miracle workers but instruments of God's healing power, emphasizing humility, compassion, and a deep connection with the divine.

* (00:41:00) The Importance of Faith: The reading stresses the crucial role of faith in the healing process, both for the healer and the one being healed. It's explained that faith opens the door for God's healing power to manifest, while doubt can hinder it.

* (00:45:30) God's Ways Are Not Our Ways: I discuss the mystery of healing and the importance of trusting in God's wisdom, even when His ways are beyond our understanding. The author shares stories illustrating how God's healing often unfolds in unexpected ways and timings.

* (00:52:12) A Pittsburgh Woman: The narrative shifts to the story of a woman from Pittsburgh whose husband suffered from cataracts. Her approach to prayer, entrusting the entire situation to God's will, exemplifies the surrender and faith required in seeking divine healing.

Conclusion:

In this continuation of The Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast, we've explored the foundational principles of healing prayer from Emily Gardner Neal's "The Healing Power of Christ." From the necessity of aligning with God's will to overcoming hindrances and understanding the healer's role, we've uncovered valuable insights. The stories shared remind us that healing is a divine process, often unfolding in ways we cannot predict, and that faith and surrender are key to experiencing God's transformative power.