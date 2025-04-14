S2 EP 59 - We Are Antifragile - start exercising, increased Health is what you will experience- rebroad cast

In this 2024 podcast, I give some history of me and working out with weights. I talk about the routine that I have found that works the best. Everyone can do it because it is personalized to you, your fitness level and your ever-expanding capacity.

Please excuse the heavy breathing at the begining I was literaly hiking up a mountain which inspired me to start recording. Lol.

Antifragile means "Thrives Under Stress and Uncertainty.".

Antifragile is a term coined by Nassim Nicholas Taleb (a Lebanese-American author, scholar, and former options trader), referring to a system or entity that does not simply resist stressors and shocks, but actually thrives and improves in response to them.

Antifragility is the opposite of fragility, where a system or entity is weakened or damaged by stressors and shocks.

I pray for protection while exercising so that I do not get seriously injured, but I also am disciplined in practicing proper form and I know when to stop. I push my limits but do not overextend metaphorically.

Protection means keeping something or someone safe from harm, danger, or damage. It involves taking steps or actions to prevent risks or harm from occurring.

Scripture tells us, "Ask and it will be given to you; seek and you will find," and this includes the protection of God (Matthew 7:7).

Here is a prayer I found on the internet as an example:

Prayer for Protection in Daily Activities:

Lord Jesus Christ, as I go about my daily activities, I ask for your guidance and protection. Be with me in my comings and goings, shield me from accidents and dangers. May your presence go before me and behind me, making every step secure. I place my trust in you, knowing that you are my refuge and fortress. In the name of Jesus, I pray. Amen.

Excercise 4 day split:

Day 1 - Push day:

Bench press

Push-ups

Shoulder press

Shoulder raises.

Dips

Tricep extensions

Day 2- Pull day:

Pull-ups

Bent over rows

Jainsaw pulls

Shrugs

Standing rows

Bicept Curls

Day 3 - Legs day:

Squats

Dead lift

Lunges foward / back

Lunges left / right

Leg extension / curls

Calf raises

Leg Clock rotation foward/back

Rest day:

Nothing

The Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast

Title: Antifragile Exercise 2024

Introductory Paragraph:

In this episode of the Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast, I, Henry, will be discussing the importance of exercise and physical fitness for everyone, regardless of age or current fitness level. I’ll be sharing my own experiences and the four-day split workout routine that has significantly benefited me. This routine is adaptable and can be done at a gym or with simple equipment like dumbbells or kettlebells, even while traveling. I'll also touch on the concept of anti-fragility and how it relates to physical training.

Subsection Show Notes:

* (00:01:05) Podcast Introduction

I introduce the topic of the podcast, which is exercise and physical fitness, emphasizing that it's relevant for everyone. I outline that I will explain the fitness protocols that I use. I highlight the accessibility of the workout routine, noting that it doesn't require a gym membership and can be done with basic equipment.

* (00:01:44) Podcaster’s Background in Fitness

I share my personal background in physical fitness, starting from a youth who engaged in demanding physical labor. I explain how this early experience contributed to my strength. I also discuss my early entrepreneurial endeavors involving physical labor.

* (00:06:47) High School and Motorcycle Injury

I recount my experiences with strength training in high school and how I got stronger. I then describe a motorcycle accident that resulted in significant injuries and affected my mobility.

* (00:10:03) Recovery and Studying Exercise

I detail my journey to recovery through hiking and academic study of exercise and nutrition. I explain how I focused on scientific-based workout routines and strength training to rebuild my body.

* (00:11:34) Return to the Gym and Powerlifting

I describe my return to the gym, focusing on powerlifting to regain strength and correct my posture and biomechanics. I emphasize the concept of anti-fragility, explaining how the body adapts and becomes stronger when challenged.

* (00:14:59) Peak Physical Condition and Dietary Changes

I discuss reaching my peak physical size and the subsequent decision to change my diet. I share my transition to a super vegan diet and then to a diet that includes some meat products.

* (00:16:48) Importance of Form and Four-Day Split

I stress the importance of proper form over heavy weightlifting and introduce the concept of a four-day split workout routine. I explain the four days: push day, pull day, leg day, and rest day.

* (00:21:06) Detailing the Four-Day Split

I provide details on the four-day split, emphasizing the importance of focusing on specific types of exercises each day.

* (01:22:33) The Body's Anti-Fragility

I reiterate the main point about the body's anti-fragility and its ability to adapt and respond positively to challenges. I aim to encourage and inspire listeners to start exercising, emphasizing the positive feedback loop of increased capability with consistent effort.

Conclusion Paragraph:

In conclusion, I encourage everyone to recognize the incredible potential of their bodies. Embrace the concept of anti-fragility and start incorporating regular exercise into your routine. Remember, it's not about where you start, but that you start. The journey to better physical fitness is a cycle of possibilities, and I hope this episode has inspired you to begin or continue that journey.