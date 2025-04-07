S2 EP 57 - Pray for Protection - the result may not be what you expect, but instead what you need - rebroadcast

In this podcast, I give three examples of my experiences praying for protection, when travelling and those outcomes.

Protection means keeping something or someone safe from harm, danger, or damage. It involves taking steps or actions to prevent risks or harm from occurring.

Scripture tells us, "Ask and it will be given to you; seek and you will find," and this includes the protection of God (Matthew 7:7).

Here is a prayer I found on the internet as an example: Prayer for Protection in Travel:

Heavenly Father, I embark on this journey and ask for your protection on the road [or in the air, or on the sea]. Watch over the vehicle [or means of transportation], and keep all passengers safe. Guide the hands of those who operate the transportation, and grant us a safe arrival at our destination. I trust in your travelling mercies and commit this journey into your hands. In Jesus' name, I pray. Amen.

#Prayer

Pray for protection show notes:

Okay, here are the show notes for the podcast, based on the provided text:

Title: Prayer and Protection

Opening Paragraph:

This podcast explores the power of prayer for protection and how it manifests in unexpected ways. The speaker shares personal experiences of praying for protection during travels and challenging situations, revealing that while protection is granted, the outcomes often differ from expectations. The key takeaway is that prayer, combined with proactive measures, plays a crucial role in navigating life's uncertainties and fostering personal growth.

Show Notes:

* Introduction (00:01:02)

* The speaker introduces the podcast, focusing on the topic of prayer and protection.

* The speaker emphasizes the importance of actively participating in one's life and defending against threats.

* Prayer for Protection and Personal Growth (00:02:39)

* The speaker discusses how prayer for protection works and its role in personal development.

* The speaker notes that the results of praying for protection may not always be immediately clear but become apparent over time.

* Opening Prayer (00:03:30)

* The speaker shares an opening prayer seeking patience, courage, wisdom, discernment, and divine protection.

* The prayer also asks for guidance in using spiritual and physical means to defend oneself and promote peace.

* The Efficacy of Prayer (00:05:17)

* The speaker expresses a strong belief in the power of prayer and its ability to focus the mind.

* The speaker highlights the importance of combining prayer with action to achieve desired outcomes.

* Prayer and Action (00:06:39)

* The speaker emphasizes the need to take active steps for self-protection while praying for it.

* The speaker suggests that taking risks while praying for protection can lead to positive results.

* Radiator Cap Incident (00:07:41)

* The speaker recounts an incident where neglecting to check the radiator cap led to the radiator blowing.

* The speaker acknowledges their mistake and the lesson learned about proactive problem-solving.

* Learning Self-Sufficiency (00:12:42)

* The speaker describes taking the opportunity to replace the radiator themselves, emphasizing self-sufficiency.

* The speaker details the challenges and learning experiences during the repair process.

* Protection in Inconvenience (00:15:04)

* The speaker reflects on how the radiator issue occurred at a convenient time and place, attributing it to answered prayers for protection.

* The speaker contrasts this with how much worse the situation could have been.

* Wheel Bearing Issue (00:16:39)

* The speaker narrates experiencing a vibration in their vehicle, eventually diagnosed as a failing wheel bearing.

* The speaker faces the decision of whether to fix it themselves or seek professional help.

* Replacing the Wheel Bearing (00:18:59)

* The speaker and a friend undertake the challenging task of replacing the wheel bearing.

* The speaker describes the difficulties encountered with an older vehicle and the satisfaction of successfully completing the job.

* The Importance of Timing (00:23:14)

* The speaker emphasizes the significance of timing in life events, illustrating it with the wheel bearing incident.

* The speaker connects the timing to their prayers for protection during their journey.

* Dangerous Journey and Protection (00:24:09)

* The speaker recounts a dangerous drive on mountainous roads with a faulty wheel bearing.

* The speaker's cautious driving and prayers for protection are highlighted.

* Brake Failure (00:34:13)

* The speaker experiences brake failure after completing the journey and replacing the wheel bearing.

* The speaker expresses gratitude that the failure occurred in a safe location, attributing it to prayers for protection.

* Learning to Flare Brake Lines (00:45:12)

* The speaker takes on the challenge of fixing the brake lines themselves, learning a new skill.

* The speaker describes the trial-and-error process and the insights gained through prayer and perseverance.

* Replacing the Caliper and Final Thoughts (00:51:36)

* The speaker replaces the caliper and reflects on the skills acquired and the value of self-reliance.

* The speaker concludes by emphasizing the importance of community and the power of collective prayer.

Conclusion Paragraph:

In conclusion, the speaker's experiences underscore the significance of prayer in seeking protection and navigating life's challenges. While outcomes may not always align with expectations, the speaker consistently finds that prayer, combined with proactive efforts, leads to favorable resolutions and personal growth. The podcast encourages listeners to embrace self-reliance, learn new skills, and recognize the strength found in community and collective prayer.