Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast’s Substack
Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast’s Substack Podcast
S2 EP 55 - Trump Attempted Assassination Event Assessment July 16, 2024 - rebroadcast
3
2
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -1:18:21
-1:18:21

S2 EP 55 - Trump Attempted Assassination Event Assessment July 16, 2024 - rebroadcast

Sober Christian Gentleman
Mar 24, 2025
3
2
Share
Transcript

This is a quick recap of what I have found out about the Attempted Assassination of Trump, 3 days out. I am not coming to any conclusions, just relaying the facts as I found them.

#trump

Discussion about this episode

Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast’s Substack
Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast’s Substack Podcast
This is my personal Substack, where I share my Podcast Content from Spotify and further information I beleive people should know so they can wake up, grow up and take control of their lives.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Sober Christian Gentleman
Recent Episodes
LAWYERS - What are they in the  Court System - Truth Training - learn it  - let me explain.
  Sober Christian Gentleman
PRO SE LITIGANT OR SELF REPRESENTED - Being a player in the Court System - Truth Training - learn it  - let me explain.
  Sober Christian Gentleman
S2 EP 54 - Electric Vehicle Deception - Control of the West is the point - What and why - rebroadcast
  Sober Christian Gentleman
Heavy Metal History and Secret Government Operations for Total Control explained.
  Sober Christian Gentleman
S2 EP 53 - Sexual Manipulation Deception - Suicide of the West is the point - What and why - rebroadcast
  Sober Christian Gentleman
  Sober Christian Gentleman
The Graphene Oxide - Nanotech Question - let me explain.
  Sober Christian Gentleman