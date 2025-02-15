S2 EP 48 - The Agism Deception - what is really going on - rebroadcast

The Agism Deception - you need to know what is really going on.

This is an update to the ongoing unrestricted military operation that is the world around us. We are on the battlefield. Most people have no idea. Words are used as weapons.

Age definition:

Age is a biological classification that specifies the time frame between birth and death in years. While age has an objective component, as everyone has been alive for a certain number of years, age also includes substantial subjective and social constructional components.

The amount of time during which a person or animal has lived.

The time of life when a person does something or becomes legally able to do something. ( Age of Consent)

Come of age: to reach the age when you are considered an adult in your society.

The passage of time : the process of becoming old or older.

Of food or drink : to be stored for a period of time in order to gain desired qualities.

Ageism, also spelled agism, is discrimination against individuals or groups on the basis of their age. This is a prejudice or discrimination against a particular age-group and especially the elderly.

This is a Bias against, discrimination towards, or bullying of individuals and groups on the basis of their age. The term was coined in 1969 by Robert Neil Butler to describe discrimination against the elderly, patterned on the terminology of sexism and racism. Butler defined ageism as a combination of three connected elements: negative attitudes towards old age and the aging process, discriminatory practices against older people, and institutional practices and policies that perpetuate stereotypes about elderly people.

Everywhere is a war zone, including your mind. You do not control the world outside, to believe that is an illusion (Maya). We control our reactions to the outside, that is all. We can influence others but free will, allows them to ultimately decide their fate, not you.

Let me explain.

The battlefields are changing forever. Your mind is your best weapon.

Knowledge provides opportunities. Chance favours the prepared mind. You command your reactions the outside stimuli

Survival is within your hands, your mind is the difference between surviving or succumbing to circumstances.