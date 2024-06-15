This is an update to the ongoing unrestricted military operation that is the world around us. We are on the battlefield. Most people have no idea.

Eugenics is the practice or advocacy of improving the human species by selectively mating people with specific desirable hereditary traits. It aims to reduce human suffering by “breeding out” disease, disabilities and so-called undesirable characteristics from the human population.

Transhumanism is a movement that advocates for the use of technology to enhance the abilities of the human mind and body. The goal of transhumanists is to transcend our natural bodily limitations, extend our lifespans and ultimately achieve immortality. Some view transhumanism as the next logical step in evolution, leading to the creation of a posthuman society.

The meaning of TRANSGENDER is of, relating to, or being a person whose gender identity differs from the sex the person was identified as having at birth; especially : of, relating to, or being a person whose gender identity is opposite the sex the person was identified as having at birth.

Everywhere is a war zone, including your mind. You do not control the world outside, to believe that is an illusion (Maya). We control our reactions to the outside, that is all. We can influence others but free will, allows them to ultimately decide their fate, not yours.

Maya (Sanskrit), literally means “illusion” as well as “magic”. The context of the term can have multiple meanings. It was used in an older language to mean extraordinary wisdom and power. Later Vedic texts and literature devoted to Indian traditions use Maya to refer to a “magic show”, an illusion that makes things appear present, but they are not.

The battlefields are changing forever. Your mind is your best weapon.

Survival is within your hands, your mind is the difference between surviving or succumbing to circumstances.

Welcome to The Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast, where I, Henry, dive deep into topics that most people shy away from. In this episode, titled "The Transhuman Deception," I unravel the intricate and often hidden connections between eugenics, transhumanism, and transgenderism. Prepare to have your perceptions challenged as we explore how these seemingly disparate concepts are, in fact, part of a long-standing agenda designed to control humanity and redefine what it means to be human.

Here's a breakdown of what we discuss in this powerful episode:

Podcast Show Notes: The Transhuman Deception

* 00:01:04 - Unpacking the Eugenics Rebrand

I kick off the podcast by explaining how eugenics, a movement focused on "manicuring the population" that gained popularity in the early 1900s, was strategically rebranded as transhumanism after World War II. This wasn't a change in purpose, but simply a new name for the same program, aimed at drastically reducing the global population to 500 million, with the survivors envisioned as cyborg slaves controlled by a hidden elite.

* 00:03:14 - An Opening Prayer for Discernment

Before diving further into the complexities, I lead an opening prayer, seeking patience, courage, wisdom, and discernment from God. This prayer is a plea for clarity to see the truth and conviction to act righteously, emphasizing the importance of standing tall, speaking truth, and rebuking evil.

* 00:05:10 - The Realm of Unrestricted Warfare

I delve into the concept of "unrestricted warfare," where everything, including your emotions and perceptions, is weaponized to steer you towards a predetermined conclusion. Understanding this constant manipulation is crucial, as the subtle, incremental changes of the past are now accelerating, making their agenda more visible, like a camouflaged figure suddenly breaking into a run.

* 00:08:20 - Decades, Centuries, and Millennia: The Grand Agenda

We explore how the parasitic ruling class operates on timelines spanning decades, centuries, and even millennia, referencing "Agenda 21" for the 21st century and "Agenda 2030." The current controllers are following a plan laid out by long-dead individuals who, lacking lived experience in a technocratic society and having sacrificed their humanity, see us as mere "meat robots" or troublesome cattle.

* 00:11:18 - Humanity's Birthright: Free Will and Liberty

I discuss the profound truth that human beings possess a birthright of liberty and free will, granted by God. This free will must be manifested, and the parasitic class actively seeks to deny us ours, though they fiercely believe in their own. It's crucial to understand that transgenderism is an offshoot of transhumanism, which itself stems from eugenics.

* 00:12:02 - Eugenics Through Feudalism and Corporate Mergers

I draw parallels between historical eugenics practices, such as intermarriages among feudal families for corporate takeovers and wealth consolidation, and modern corporate mergers. This historical perspective helps illustrate how power and control have been amassed over generations, with powerful conglomerates now seamlessly intertwined with government.

* 00:15:51 - Rebranding History: Game of Thrones vs. The Crown

I use popular culture examples like "Game of Thrones" and "The Crown" to highlight how history is constantly being rewritten and repackaged to manipulate our perceptions. While "Game of Thrones" depicted the brutal realities of power struggles, "The Crown" is presented as an example of rebranding the British monarchy to gloss over its dark history and German ties. This manipulation turns villains into heroes and heroes into villains, leaving us with competing narratives where truth is elusive.

* 00:20:29 - The Deception of Rulers and the Satanic Nature of Collectivism

I challenge the notion of being ruled by others, explaining that those who promise care in exchange for obedience merely redistribute wealth, taking from one group to give to another. This "collectivism," I argue, is satanic in its roots, focused on personal power and control over others, and something many Christians, due to a "fallen" church, fail to recognize.

* 00:25:59 - The Church's Loyalty During the Pandemic

I discuss how many churches, by not rejecting their 501c3 tax status and instead following government mandates during the "fake COVID pandemic," revealed their loyalties. I suggest that churches could have become "lightning rods for people who wanted to join the light" by forming private member associations and refusing to "take the knee to Satan."

* 00:56:49 - The Future Agenda: Mega Cities and the War on Women

We delve into the future plans of this agenda, specifically "rewilding the wilderness" by 2100, leaving only mega-cities that are essentially "stacked and packed grave sites." I also discuss how transgenderism is an offshoot of transhumanism aimed at getting people to "chop their body parts off," leading to pharmaceutical dependence and ultimately death, all while the power structure gains control. The "war on women" is evident in practices like free tampon dispensers in men's bathrooms, a clear sign of a system that needs force and censorship to maintain its false narrative.

In conclusion, understanding the deep-rooted connections between eugenics, transhumanism, and transgenderism is vital for recognizing the deceptive agenda at play. This isn't just about changing definitions; it's about a systematic attempt to control humanity and erase our God-given free will. By being aware, discerning, and courageous, we can push back against these forces and reclaim our liberty. Remember, they cannot survive without us.