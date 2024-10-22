S2 Ep 4 - Global Pandemic Treaty - rebroadcast

The Global Pandemic Treaty is looking for an excuse to be implemented by Team Evil. They want total control.

This podcast explains the background and some basic concepts. We need to resist like our lives depend on it, because it does.

They are setting up for a scare to bypass common sense and take control.

This is Covid Scam 2.0. Get wise or be dead. Viruses do not exist they are a reason to implement total control, by way of Vaccine Passports and more. Do not let the scare, ignorant sleepwalkers surrounding you to take you down.

Case and point:

WEF, WHO, and Globalist Elites to Discuss ‘Disease X’ at Upcoming Summit: Predictions of a Pandemic “20 Times More Deadly Than COVID-19”

The World Economic Forum (WEF), headed by Klaus Schwab, is convening global leaders to brace for an imminent threat referred to as “Disease X”.

The term “Disease X” is used by the WHO to represent a hypothetical, unknown pathogen that could cause a serious international epidemic.

The world’s most exclusive club of doom and gloom is predicting a pandemic 20 times more deadly than COVID-19.

According to the WEF’s official statement, the looming threat of ‘Disease X’ has been cast into the spotlight by none other than the World Health Organization (WHO).

It can be recalled World Health Organization (WHO) director-general Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus issued a warning just weeks after the WHO officially ended the global health emergency related to COVID-19, that the planet must be prepared for a disease deadlier than Covid-19.

The upcoming summit is scheduled for January 17 in Davos, Switzerland.

The guest speakers include:

• Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of WHO

• Shyam Bishen, Head of the Centre for Health and Healthcare at WEF

• Roy Jakobs, CEO of Royal Philips

• Preetha Reddy, Executive Vice-Chairperson of Apollo Hospitals

• Nisia Trindade Lima, Minister of Health, Brazil

• Michel Demaré, Chair of the Board, AstraZeneca

• Jamil Edmond Anderlini, Editor-in-Chief, Europe, Politico

These elites are likely to consider measures that could include restrictions on free speech to push their propaganda and their vaccination strategies like what they did for COVID-19.

And surprisingly, so-called experts are now working on a vaccine for a virus that doesn’t exist yet.

The BBC reported, that the UK Health Security Agency is “scanning the horizon for threats and starting work on vaccines, just in case.”

Critics are raising concerns, suggesting that the move to work on a vaccine for ‘Disease X’ smacks of a script where the vaccine dictates the emergence of the virus, rather than the other way around.

Former Assistant Secretary of the Treasury Monica Crowley wrote, “Just in time for the election, a new contagion to allow them to implement a new WHO treaty, lockdown again, restrict free speech and destroy more freedoms. Sound far-fetched? So did what happened in 2020. When your enemies tell you what they’re planning and what they’re planning FOR, believe them. And get ready.”

Public figure, author, and physician-scientist, Dr. Peter McCullough wrote, “”Disease X” is a concept, to create a pathogen (virus, bacteria, etc) in order to generate highly profitable, government purchases vaccines which are administered to the whole world, over and over again, the business plan of Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) vaccines formed by WEF and Gates Foundation.

Here are the show notes for "The Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast" episode titled "The Global Pandemic Treaty."

Welcome to "The Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast." In this episode, I'm diving deep into the World Health Organization's Global Pandemic Treaty – and let me tell you, it's more alarming than you might imagine. We're going to uncover what's truly happening behind the scenes, as "Team Evil" makes moves, preparing to drop something they call "Virus X" on us. It's all part of a plan to implement the same old COVID-style measures, aiming to strip away our freedoms, restrict travel, and control every aspect of our lives. You need to understand this, and I encourage you to follow along and start looking into it for yourself.

Here's what we're covering in this crucial discussion:

Podcast Show Notes: The Global Pandemic Treaty

* ** (00:01:02): Welcome and Alarming Introduction to the WHO Pandemic Treaty**

I kick off this episode of "The Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast" by immediately addressing the World Health Organization's Global Pandemic Treaty. I'm warning you straight up: this is alarming. We've got to understand what "Team Evil" is up to, as they prepare for "Virus X" and aim to bring back all the same COVID-era measures to destroy our lives and reduce our freedoms.

* ** (00:01:57): An Opening Prayer for Discernment and Courage**

Before we get further into the depths of this topic, we take a moment for an opening prayer. We're asking God for patience, courage, wisdom, and, most importantly, discernment. It's about seeing clearly, acting appropriately, and being cloaked in divine protection so we can boldly be peacemakers and stand against evil. This is a spiritual battle, and we need to be prepared.

* ** (00:03:47): Exposing the World Health Organization's True Nature**

I explain that the World Health Organization is not what most people think. It's actually a private organization, born out of events where families like the Rockefellers were instrumental in creating the United Nations. What's truly fascinating—and disturbing—is realizing that the entire United Nations operation is, in my view, just a scam to subjugate nations and dissolve them into a one-world government.

* ** (00:04:54): The WHO's Role in Standardizing Global Medical Treatments**

Underneath the United Nations, the World Health Organization was set up with a specific purpose: to standardize what I call the "modern death cult medical treatments" worldwide. Their aim is to get everyone in line, including third-world nations, bringing them up to speed with the medical protocols of first-world nations. It's all about control and standardization of health, or so they claim.

* ** (00:06:02): The Committee of 300 and the One-World Government Agenda**

We delve into the "Committee of 300," which I describe as the "who's who of the powerful of the day." This group, comprising black nobility and industrialists, basically orchestrated the seed of this new version of global fraud. They've been working on a multi-step program, moving from "A" to "Z," with "Z" being a one-world government with total technocratic control where everyone is tracked and traced.

* ** (00:08:19): Modernization and the Creation of Nation-States**

I discuss how, after World War II, the victors—primarily the Western conglomerate—started drawing lines on maps, creating countries out of nothing. This was a deliberate "modernization push" and an expansion of the state to subjugate nations under a one-world government. Figures like Lawrence of Arabia were instrumental in setting up these new "kingdoms" and installing rulers who would be front-facing to the world, but ultimately controlled by Western intelligence agencies.

* ** (00:11:30): Afghanistan: A Case Study in Manufactured Conflict and Drug Trade**

I use Afghanistan as a powerful example of how this global agenda plays out. For centuries, Afghanistan has been fiercely independent, repelling invaders from Alexander the Great to the USSR and the United States. I argue that the recent US involvement wasn't about freedom, but about re-engaging the opium drug trade, which the Taliban had previously shut down. Soldiers themselves, I claim, were tasked with guarding poppy fields, directly contradicting the media narrative.

* ** (00:27:35): The World Health Organization's Attack on Food and Fertility**

This part of the discussion is truly shocking. I explain how the WHO, through the Codex Alimentarius, has essentially reversed the definitions of "nutrient" and "toxin." When they talk about increasing the "nutritional value" of food, they actually mean increasing its toxicity. This agenda, I argue, aims to poison our food, air, and water to the point where it impacts fertility, making it difficult for women to conceive.

* ** (00:41:11): The Fraudulent Definition of "Pandemic" and COVID-19 Deception**

I expose how the definition of "pandemic" was changed in 2019, conveniently just before COVID-19. They removed the requirement for a high death rate, allowing them to declare COVID a "pandemic" even though I believe it was a "fantasy." I reveal how, in my view, every death, regardless of cause, was labeled as COVID to inflate numbers and create the appearance of a deadly disease, highlighting conversations I've had with those involved in death certification.

* ** (01:13:30): The Pandemic Treaty: A Blueprint for Global Authoritarian Control**

Finally, I dig into the current negotiations for the WHO Pandemic Treaty. This treaty, if implemented, would grant unelected officials global authority to unilaterally declare pandemics without evidence, imposing mandates on every signatory country. It's a blatant attempt, in my opinion, to strip away our bodily autonomy and usher in a system of worldwide slavery under the guise of "public safety" and "public good."

It’s time to wake up. The forces at play are aiming for total technocratic control, and it's happening through subtle, deceptive means. We must educate ourselves and those around us, because the "sleepwalkers" in our society are unwittingly aiding this agenda. Stay vigilant, stay informed, and always seek truth.