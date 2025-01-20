This is an update to the ongoing unrestricted military operation that is focused on elections to control geographic space. This is hard to find for English speakers. The battlefields are changing forever, fake election wars will be the force multiplier to take lives and save lives. This essential update to get wise to this monumental change no one is talking about.
S2 EP 39- Election Battlefield Update and Assessment - Unrestricted Wars - We have crossed the event horizon
Jan 20, 2025
Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast’s Substack Podcast
This is my personal Substack, where I share my Podcast Content from Spotify and further information I beleive people should know so they can wake up, grow up and take control of their lives.
