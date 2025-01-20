Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast’s Substack
S2 EP 39- Election Battlefield Update and Assessment - Unrestricted Wars - We have crossed the event horizon
S2 EP 39- Election Battlefield Update and Assessment - Unrestricted Wars - We have crossed the event horizon

Jan 20, 2025
This is an update to the ongoing unrestricted military operation that is focused on elections to control geographic space. This is hard to find for English speakers. The battlefields are changing forever, fake election wars will be the force multiplier to take lives and save lives. This essential update to get wise to this monumental change no one is talking about.

Discussion about this podcast

