S2 EP 31 - Queering History -They are pulling history out from beneath your feet- let me explain.

In this podcast, we explore the concept of 'Queering' History. The Communist are behind it. They see this as a wedge issue to tear society apart. By normalising perversion, they seperate society into many sub-groups to fight each other for dominance in the space. The marxist, want to destroy the family which they see as in thier way to acheiving total control. They will warp history, then use government and legislation to enforce the lie. Unleashing thought crimes for wrong thinking on the population is part of it. Pre-crime even, for what they think you might do. Tell the truth about covid, the vax, or trans, and get locked up indefinitely. Obedience is the point, or suffer. Let us explore this concept.
Direct link:
Share this post