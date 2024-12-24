Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast’s Substack
S2 EP 31 - Queering History -They are pulling history out from beneath your feet- let me explain.
S2 EP 31 - Queering History -They are pulling history out from beneath your feet- let me explain.

Sober Christian Gentleman
Dec 24, 2024
In this podcast, we explore the concept of 'Queering' History. The Communist are behind it. They see this as a wedge issue to tear society apart. By normalising perversion, they seperate society into many sub-groups to fight each other for dominance in the space. The marxist, want to destroy the family which they see as in thier way to acheiving total control. They will warp history, then use government and legislation to enforce the lie. Unleashing thought crimes for wrong thinking on the population is part of it. Pre-crime even, for what they think you might do. Tell the truth about covid, the vax, or trans, and get locked up indefinitely. Obedience is the point, or suffer. Let us explore this concept.

