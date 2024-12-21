S2 EP 29 - Tyranny Catch 22 - Do Nothing You Die - Do Something You May Die - let me explain.

Tyranny Catch 22 - Do Nothing You Die - Do Something You May Die - let me explain. In this podcast, we explore the news article about Canada unleashing thought crimes for wrong thinking on the population. Pre-crime even, for what they think you might do. Tell the truth about covid, the vax, or trans, and get locked up indefinitely. Hate speech is whatever the government hates to hear. Like when they are murdering the population for their Neo-Feudal Overlords, they do not want to hear you complain, whimper, or try to avoid the death sentence they promised their masters. This is coming to your neighborhood if you keep putting up with this democide.
