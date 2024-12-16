S2 EP 27 - 95 Percent of the internet is fake - let me explain - What is it and how - rebroadcast

95 Percent of the internet is fake - let me explain -What is it and how it has been weaponized against you? 95% of websites, accounts and traffic are fake. The fake internet is used to destroy people. Someone wealthy can destroy, legally, and covertly, someone who is not wealthy, using legal means, negative comments, and filing fake complaints, to win by attrition. It drains a person of wealth, property, and even freedom.

Direct link Spotify:

Bots can waste your time, arguing with you over nothing. You lose, they loosen and have succeeded in distracting you from doing actual good. The state has unlimited funding to destroy its political enemies. All of this happens in plain sight, most just do not know what it is they are seeing. "D.E.I.", "E.S.G." and "Affirmative Action" are all weapons of mass destruction targeting the West, which is the only place that allows this insanity. Communists are the inventors of these self-destruct programs, they do not allow these weapons to be used against them, because they know the inevitable results. Cultural suicide. Mass death. Other than the West and its proxies, the rest of the world is Let me explain.