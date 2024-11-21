S2 EP 17 - The Golden Fountain - Book Reading - Pt 1 - Gods Cure - Urine Therapy

This is part 1 which is The Introduction and Chapter 1 with commentary.

The Golden Fountain - Book Reading - Pt 1 - Gods Cure - Urine Therapy

If you want to read the whole thing on your own, download the PDF:

Complete Guide to Urine Therapy ( Summary of the book "The Golden Fountain"

By: Coen Van Der Kroon

Book link:

https://urotherapyresearch.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/the-golden-fountain-complete-guide-to-urine-therapy.pdf

The answer to the riddle of great health is found within you. Your body makes your own perfect medicine. You are a chemical factory, making what you need to achieve maximum health and to get back into balance. Your body digests food and then combines those derived nutrients, into millions of unique chemicals, hormones and compounds.

If you choose to take this natural path great rewards await. If you allow your body to heal itself you will achieve maximum health. If you remember how you were made, you will achieve your potential.

Biblical references:

Proverbs 5:15 ESV

Drink water from your own cistern, flowing water from your own well.

John 4:14 ESV

But whoever drinks of the water that I will give him will never be thirsty again. The water that I will give him will become in him a spring of water welling up to eternal life.”

