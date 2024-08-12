Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast’s Substack

Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast’s Substack

Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast’s Substack
Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast’s Substack Podcast
S1 UT 1 - Urine therapy Reading and Commentary 1
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-1:14:26

S1 UT 1 - Urine therapy Reading and Commentary 1

Sober Christian Gentleman's avatar
Sober Christian Gentleman
Aug 12, 2024

Urine Therapy Reading 1

If you choose to take this natural path great rewards await. If you allow your body to heal itself you will achieve maximum health. If you remember how you were made, you will achieve your potential. Biblical references:

Proverbs 5:15 ESV Drink water from your own cistern, flowing water from your own well.

John 4:14 ESV But whoever drinks of the water that I will give him will never be thirsty again. The water that I will give him will become in him a spring of water welling up to eternal life.”

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