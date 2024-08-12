S1 UT 1 - Urine therapy Reading and Commentary 1

Urine Therapy Reading 1

If you choose to take this natural path great rewards await. If you allow your body to heal itself you will achieve maximum health. If you remember how you were made, you will achieve your potential. Biblical references:

Proverbs 5:15 ESV Drink water from your own cistern, flowing water from your own well.

John 4:14 ESV But whoever drinks of the water that I will give him will never be thirsty again. The water that I will give him will become in him a spring of water welling up to eternal life.”