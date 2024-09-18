S1 Transgender Deception - Death Cult - Rebroadcast.

SCGP - The Transgender Deception - A death sentence

Trangenderism is not real. It is a lie. A harmful, deceptive evil lie. This harms people. This permanently sterilizes people. This turns normal humans into Eunuchs (sterile intentionally or via accidental injury).

The NeoFeudal Lords want us sterilized, weak broken and subservient slaves.

The World Communist Organizers want us sterilized, weak broken and subservient comrades.

The World Wide Satanic movement wants us sterilized, weak broken and subservient slaves.

All of these groups are parasitic and absolutely Evil Beyond Evil.

Welcome back to The Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast. In this episode, titled "The Transgender Deception," I delve into the topic of transgenderism. This is a crucial topic because, from my perspective, transgenderism is not a harmless or innocent concept; it's a destructive force designed to harm and deceive individuals, especially children. We need to take a stand against this agenda to protect our families and communities. In this episode, I'll be sharing a lot of information that you may not have heard before.

Show Notes

04:41 - The Age of Deception

I begin the episode by explaining that we are living in an age of deception, and the concept of transgenderism is one of the biggest lies being pushed today. It’s a false concept and not a compassionate idea to play along with, as it participates in the destruction, death, and sterilization of individuals.

05:53 - The Pharmaceutical Industry's Agenda

I explore how the transgender agenda is used by various groups with ulterior motives. We'll look at the pharmaceutical industry's role, as they've created a "sickness for profit model" and are using hormone-blocking drugs as a "cash cow" to make a fortune.

09:36 - The Dangers of Puberty Blockers

This section reveals how pharmaceutical companies are selling puberty blockers to children who don't need them by programming them to think they do. I explain that this practice is a lie and that children who take these drugs will never fully develop into adults.

12:54 - The Communist Agenda

I expose how the communist agenda is a driving force behind the transgender movement. I argue that communists are pushing this agenda to destroy children, as a broken child is more likely to accept communism.

14:50 - The Satanic Element

In this segment, I discuss what I see as the satanic element behind the transgender agenda. I argue that Satanists aim to destroy God's creation, particularly the distinction between boys and girls, and that harming children is a "sacrament to Satan".

16:19 - Population Control and Globalism

I connect the transgender movement to a broader globalist agenda. I explain that transgenderism is being used as a population control measure, aiming to sterilize people. I argue that the end goal of these globalists is to create a "feudal system" with a drastically reduced population.

18:34 - The Drag Queen Story Hour

I address the "Drag Queen Story Hour" and claim that it is pushed by communists and other groups to "warp children's minds". I explain that this is an "indoctrination program" designed to confuse, sexualize, and harm children.

19:12 - The Goal of Sexualization

I delve into the true purpose of the drag queen movement. I argue that the ultimate goal is to turn heterosexual men gay and that drag queens use their performances to sexually lure men into perversion.

22:52 - The Deception of Transgenderism in Adults

I revisit the core concept of transgenderism as a lie, highlighting that no one has ever been found with both male and female attributes.

23:12 - The Transgender Lie

I double down on the claim that transgenderism is a "delusion".

Conclusion

We are living in a time when the transgender agenda is being pushed on every front, from schools to the media. I hope this episode has given you the insight to see through the lies and understand the various agendas at play. Our children's lives depend on us understanding this and taking a stand against this system. It is my sincere hope that this episode serves as a powerful call to action for every parent and concerned individual out there.