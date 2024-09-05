S1 - SCGP - The Government Deception - Growing up in an invisible prison. Rebroadcast.

Gangs cover themselves in the mantel of Government to appear Legitimate. They want Power, Control and Wealth. All of it.

As long as you falsely think they are legitimate, they maintain control over you.

Government is the antithesis of volunteerism (the practice of doing work for good causes, without being paid for it). Choosing to volunteer to do something of your own free will. Without coersion.

Government coerses people into involuntarily giving money, property and freedom to the government, which redistributes that wealth, but( destroys) takes value by way of fraud, waste and mismanagement. They give back 5% of what they take (redistribution of wealth) and borrow massive amounts of money from their friends in banking, always expecting to borrow more and putting the people on the hook for the unsustainable debt.

We cannot call them criminal, because they define what is criminal or not. They say that what they do is not criminal, if you did the same thing they call it criminal. We are into double, triple and quadruple standards at this point.

They control the courts, banking, and education.... we cannot call it corrupt, because it was built this way for this purpose. To protect them, maintain power and enslave us covertly.

Statism was thought up, dreamed up and stood up by power-hungry evil world controllers. They created an invisible control structure that we are unaware of by design. They use propaganda, brainwashing and social pressures to keep us from seeing what is directly in front, over and below us, all around us in fact.

These people predate the Fabian Society, British intelligence, and Counties as a concept. These people, developed and steered communities, societies and kingdoms large and small, working out of many different front groups, secret societies and private societies. They were well-funded and supported by the overt and covert establishment of the day.

They invented royals, they invented countries and now they want a one-world feudal world order.

They tell us in advance what they are going to do through predictive programming. When we do not stop it, karmically this is seen as tacit consent or acquiescence in legal speak. They do the evil because we did not stop them so it is our fault/karma, not theirs. Do you see the satanic reasoning here?

They wanted a program that would deceptively ensnare people into the program. The program had multiple goals:

Establish the modern banking fraud;

Establish modern nation armies;

Establish modern courts;

Establish the modern governing top-down pyramidal structure;

Establish worldwide trade;

Encourage scientific innovation and development;

They chose hydrocarbons as the fuel source of the 2100 century, so they could then blame hydrocarbons and people for destroying the earth, the solution was one world government controlled by them, using CBDC, Carbon Credits and Injectable technology to rule over us to the early grave.

They aim to:

Sterilize the population;

Reduce the population;

Break up the traditional family;

Promote sexual promiscuity;

Normalise abortion;

Effeminate men ( Beta Males);

Masculinize women;

Destroy merit as a concept in society;

Introduce sexual quotas that are separated from talent, merit and competence, further destroying society's ability to function rationally and competently.

It goes on and on.

Many of the problems we are seeing today are the outcome of this successful intelligence operation to destroy the Western world, and then the whole World. Their plan is to destroy this society and bring in a new top down total control technocratic neo-feudal control structure.

The players of the earth may not be going along though, it is hard to differentiate who are the goodies from the baddies because real life is very nuanced. One week to the next there are good good guys, bad good guys, good bad guys and bad bas guys, switching constantly, depending on the issues, allegiances and profitability of each choice in the granular.

It complicated, lets try to sort it out will we?

Reference:

-Agenda 21

-Committee of 300

-Fabian Society

-U.N. Sustainable Development Goals

-The Great Reset

-The Great Taking

- The International Organization for Migration (IOM)

Welcome to the show notes for "The Government Deception" episode of The Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast.

Introduction

In this crucial episode, I dive deep into the pervasive government deception that has shaped our reality and kept us in a mental prison. It's time to break free from the illusion that we need or benefit from a system designed for control, not freedom. Join me as we uncover the hidden truths about how this system operates and what we can do to reclaim our liberty and transition peacefully into absolute freedom.

Podcast Show Notes: The Government Deception

* 00:01:05 - The Ubiquitous Mental Prison

We're all born into a system that feels like a mental prison, yet most don't even realize it's there because it's so ingrained in our daily lives. Many believe they need and even benefit from this pervasive system, feeling comfortable in what is, in reality, a form of slavery. It's essential to wake up, as those in power are rapidly moving us towards total annihilation.

* 00:01:44 - Opening Prayer and Seeking Discernment

As always, we begin with a prayer, seeking patience, courage, and wisdom to navigate life's challenges. We ask for divine discernment to see things with clarity, followed by conviction to act righteously. This prayer also invokes the armor of God for protection, so we may boldly walk as peacemakers and do right for ourselves, our families, and our communities. We pledge to rebuke, speak out, and act against evil.

* 00:03:31 - Is it Your Government?

I kick off the new year by dissecting the concept of "the government." Many internalize it as "my government," but I argue it's not. Instead, it's a structure designed to enslave and control, ensuring you are not truly free. The global ubiquity of this "my government" mentality is a key part of the deception.

* 00:05:01 - The Crown System and Shadow People

We're born into a system of slavery disguised as freedom for maximum control. Historically, this control was exerted through "kingdoms" ruled by force. The "crown system" was a clever trick where kings appeared supreme but were subservient to an overarching "crown" organization, essentially serving as local gang bosses. This covert control by "shadow people," who are creatively bankrupt parasites, has been in place for a long time.

* 00:11:06 - The Babushka Doll Analogy

To better understand this layered power structure, I use the analogy of a Russian babushka doll. The "shadow people" are at the center, with each subsequent layer representing an agent of "Team Evil," making the network incredibly complex and convoluted. These agents exert covert control over the planet.

* 00:12:12 - Wars as Eugenics Programs

Historically, wars between kingdoms, like the French and English armies, served as eugenics programs. They were designed to wipe out "alpha males" who might have fought for freedom, leaving behind the "beta males or the injured or the meek," thus preventing formidable opposition to the local power structure. These were "fake wars" that eliminated many good people.

* 00:14:52 - Trauma-Based Mind Control in Kingdoms

The ruling powers in historical kingdoms used extreme public displays of trauma, such as drawing and quartering, to control the population. These low-tech spectacles instilled fear and ensured obedience, making people too terrified to challenge the established order. This "crown system" still operates in many areas, with kings acting as local agents of the broader system.

* 00:16:38 - Stratification and Malnutrition

Society under the crown system was stratified, with "lords and ladies" enjoying privileges while commoners, often called "little people," were malnourished and physically smaller due to food scarcity. Farmers, for instance, were essentially serf slaves, giving most of their crops to the king and forbidden from hunting, leading to protein deficiencies. This deliberate control of resources was designed to keep people subservient.

* 00:19:04 - Transition to Nation-States and Hegelian Dialectic

"Team Evil" transitioned from the crown system to "nation-states" as a stepping stone towards a one-world government. This phase involved grouping old kingdoms into nations like Germany, France, and England. They employed the Hegelian dialectic: problem, reaction, solution. They manufacture a problem, elicit a desired reaction through media and influencers, and then offer a pre-planned solution that serves their agenda.

* 00:22:40 - 9/11 as an Example of Dialectic

A perfect example of the problem-reaction-solution dialectic is 9/11 and the Patriot Act. The deep state, wanting to implement a massive surveillance system that Americans would normally reject, created the 9/11 event. The public's outrage and fear after 9/11 provided the manufactured reaction, allowing the Patriot Act, crafted years in advance, to be swiftly implemented under the guise of safety.

Conclusion

The history of government, from kingdoms to nation-states, reveals a continuous pattern of control and deception orchestrated by shadowy figures. It's crucial to understand these mechanisms – the crown system, the babushka doll power structure, wars as eugenics, and the Hegelian dialectic – to recognize the mental prison we are in. By awakening to these truths, we can collectively resist manipulation and work towards genuine freedom for ourselves and our communities. It's time to wake up, wake up, wake up, and transition peacefully into absolute freedom, now.