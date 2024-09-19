SCGP - The Feminism Deception - A Wrecking Ball To Society
Feminism was thought up by power-hungry world controlers. These were Fabian Society members and British intelligence operatives working out of many different front groups. They were well-funded and supported by the establishment. They wanted a program that would deceptively ensnare people into the program. The program had multiple goals:
Sterilize the population;
Reduce the population;
Break up the traditional family;
Promote sexual promiscuity;
Normalise abortion;
Effeminate men ( Beta Males);
Masculinize women;
Destroy merit as a concept in society;
Introduce sexual quotas that are separated from talent, merit and competence, further destroying society's ability to function rationally and competently.
It goes on and on.
Many of rhe problems we are seeing today, are the out come of this successfull inteligence operation to destroy the western world. There plane is to destroy this society and bring in a new top down total control technocratic neo feudal control structure.
Reference:
-Agenda 21
-Committee of 300
-Fabian Society
-U.N. Sustainable Development Goals
-The Great Reset
S1 - SCGP - Feminism Deception - Rebroadcast
