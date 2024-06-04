S1 EP D3 - SCGP Peaceful Non-Compliance Special Part 3 of 3

Peaceful non-compliance is a very useful if not the only way to defeat these tyrants. Do Not Comply. Withdraw consent in no uncertain terms. United withdrawals of funding to companies who push mandates will course correct their behaviour, or they go bankrupt.

The Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast: Peaceful Non-Compliance Part 3

Welcome back to The Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast! This is Henry, and I'm bringing you part three of our special report on peaceful non-compliance. This report is critical because it helps us understand the true power we have to assert our will in the world, just as God intended. In the first two parts, I covered the history of how we've arrived at this point, exploring the real powers at play and the puppets they use to maintain control. It's a global conspiracy, folks, with various manifestations depending on where you are in the world. I'm focusing on the Western world, as that's my experience, and I've certainly had my illusions shattered, realizing I've been lied to since birth about many things. We're essentially living in a make-believe theater, maintained by our compliance and occasional intimidation.

* 00:02:55 - The Stanford Prison Experiment and Role-Playing Authority

I delve into the fascinating Stanford Prison Experiment, a crucial psychological study for us to understand. It showed how easily ordinary university students, randomly assigned as "guards" or "prisoners," quickly adopted their roles. The "guards" became assertive, convinced of their authority, while many "prisoners" became helpless and compliant. A minority of prisoners, however, rebelled. The experiment became so intense, with guards exhibiting violent attitudes, that it had to be ended early to prevent serious harm.

* 00:07:46 - Understanding "Cop Culture" and "Lawyer Culture"

The Stanford Prison Experiment is incredibly valuable for understanding the "cop culture" and "lawyer culture" we see today. When someone becomes a cop, they absorb the existing culture, adopting its behaviors, even violence, to stay within the group. This means cops are often on "team cop," not on your team; you, the public, are seen as the enemy. The same applies to lawyers. These cultures, driven by self-interest, have been nurtured by the "shadow people" to maintain the power structure.

* 00:09:10 - The Political Class and Secret Societies

Politicians operate similarly. Those in Washington D.C. identify as the "Beltway people," a distinct political class, no longer part of the "lowly public". This mindset is reinforced by secret societies, rituals, and rites of passage.

* 00:09:58 - Sovereign City States: DC, Vatican, and City of London

Many don't realize that the District of Columbia isn't truly part of the United States. It's a one-square-mile sovereign city, similar in legal standing to the Vatican in Rome, or the City of London, the global banking center. These are separate entities, like countries within countries, with their own police forces and political structures.

* 00:10:51 - "Team D.C." Against the Public

When politicians join "Team D.C.," they swear oaths through secret societies, promising mutual protection. This creates a "Team D.C." that is effectively against the public, which is why things rarely change there. Money, power, and even sexual perversion are used as rewards and punishments to control those in this political class.

* 00:11:56 - The Fabricated Reality: "False-isms" and Cultural Reinforcement

The power structure you perceive is not the reality. The false beliefs we hold are reinforced through schools, government, media, social media, movies, and popular culture. I call these "false-isms," concepts that are always false, unlike "true-isms" which are universally true.

* 00:12:43 - Courts as Energy Siphons, Not Protectors

One major "false-ism" is the belief that courts protect the public. In reality, courts are a mechanism to drain the public's energy – time, psychological well-being, and financial resources. They wear you down, financially break you, and strip you of the ability to fight the "state" itself, which is the power structure keeping you a prisoner.

* 00:14:17 - The Courts as a Societal "Governor"

The courts act as a "release valve" for public energy, preventing revolutions. I use the metaphor of a car's "governor" – a device that limits engine speed. Similarly, courts retard society's energetic output, preventing meaningful change when a revolution is brewing.

* 00:15:55 - Lawsuits as a Diversion: The 2020 Election Example

Instead of direct action, people are channeled into filing lawsuits, some genuine, some from "deep state actors," to create the appearance of change. I cite the 2020 election as a prime example. Despite overwhelming evidence of fraud, lawsuits were filed, and the media hyped them, misleading the public.

* 00:20:27 - The "One Second Too Late" Legal Tactic and Judicial "Discretion"

These lawsuits were dismissed, not on their merits, but because of technicalities. The trick is that you're either "one second too late" to file, or if you file on time with an airtight case, the powers that be drag it out for months or years. Judges then dismiss cases by claiming it would be too disruptive to society, using their "discretion" – a legal wild card that prevents the merits of the case from ever being heard.

Understanding how this system controls us is paramount. The shadow people have mastered these control mechanisms, ensuring that any uprising is dissipated through the legal system and societal "governors". This isn't just about knowledge; it's about claiming your birthright and acting as a sovereign individual with God-given rights to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. Embrace this, live it, and you'll inspire others to do the same. Peaceful non-compliance is our path to avoiding major violence and making the world a better place.

