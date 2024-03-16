S1 Ep 9 - SCGP - Representative - Rebroadcast

We discuss representative, how it affects us personally and how it is used to enslave us.

Welcome to Episode 9 of The Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast, "The Representative Deception." I'm your host, Henry, and in this episode, recorded on July 28, 2023, we're diving deep into the true meaning of "representative" and how this concept has been profoundly twisted in modern society. We'll explore the importance of biblical principles, individual responsibility, and the deceptive nature of representative governments.

Here are the show notes for this episode:

* 00:01:11 - Opening Prayer and Centering

We begin each podcast with a prayer to clear our minds, get focused, and center ourselves. This involves seeking patience, courage, wisdom, and discernment from God, along with His divine protection to be peacemakers and boldly walk in the world. We also banish negative entities and evil spirits in the name of Jesus Christ to ensure a clear and holy space for our discussion.

* 00:02:53 - Defining "Representative"

Today, we explore the word "representative." According to the Cambridge Dictionary, it's someone who officially speaks or acts for another person or group. Merriam-Webster adds definitions like "serving to represent," "standing or acting for another through delegated authority," or constituting a government where many are represented by chosen individuals, often through election. It can also mean a typical example of a group or one who represents a constituency in a legislative body, like a member of the U.S. House of Representatives or a state legislature.

* 00:04:51 - Representative Democracy as a Control Mechanism

The term "representative" is widely used in Western society, often tied to the idea of democracies. However, I propose that what we experience is actually a control mechanism. This system cleverly cloaks the inability for individuals to directly influence decisions, allowing representatives to deflect blame by claiming "it's the will of the people," even when nearly half of their constituents disagree.

* 00:06:15 - The Power of Direct Presentation vs. Representation

The word "representative" means to "re-present." If you are speaking for yourself in person, you present yourself directly. There's no need for representation when you are present, able to express yourself and answer questions directly, minimizing misunderstandings. This directness aligns with biblical principles of presenting ourselves as godly individuals, speaking with the authority of those principles, which brings strength and clarity.

* 00:07:47 - Living by God's Principles and Abolishing Evil

Our purpose is to bring God's kingdom to Earth, striving for a logical world governed by good principles. This means actively working to abolish evil and remove the harm caused by sin. These are foundational, "first principles" that simplify decision-making: if something conflicts with these core values, we know not to do it.

* 00:08:32 - The Attack on Biblical Principles

It's crucial to have first principles because various forces, which I refer to as "global Satanists" or "shadow people," are constantly trying to remove biblical principles from our consciousness. They aim to pervert and subvert our daily lives, thinking, habits, and ways of being. When we live by biblical first principles, we become resistant to corruption and manipulation, staying true to our divine ideals despite our human flaws.

* 00:09:37 - Freedom of Choice and Natural Consequences

God has granted us the beautiful freedom to choose between good and evil, right and wrong. However, with this freedom comes the consequence, or karma, of our choices. This concept of cause and effect is deeply embedded in nature's law, which is God's law. If we act foolishly or unprepared, we will suffer the natural consequences. Biblical principles emphasize becoming strong, intelligent, rational, moral, and logical individuals.

* 00:11:04 - Stoicism, First Principles, and Volunteerism

Stoicism, while seemingly separate, ties back to Christian ideals when examining its core tenets. Defining your first principles—your highest ideals and what you aspire to be—is crucial. These principles align with total freedom, contrasting sharply with statism, where the state controls everything. The alternative, volunteerism, is a philosophy where individuals consent to participate, aligning perfectly with biblical principles as God desires us to choose righteousness, leading to moral and spiritual rewards.

* 00:13:31 - The "Do No Harm" Principle

If I were to summarize our first principles, it would be "do no harm." This seemingly simple phrase requires deep thought about the consequences of every action we take, ensuring we don't harm ourselves, others, or anything further. Consciously applying "do no harm" as a decision-making principle cultivates a habit of making better, more considered choices, helping us navigate new situations by re-examining our principles against potential unintended consequences.

* 00:15:19 - The Deception of Representative Governments and Election Fraud

The concept of representative government is a cloaked control system designed to allow fraud and manipulation. A representative doesn't truly represent every individual, as their vote is based on a simple majority, leaving a significant portion of the population unrepresented. This system becomes even more deceptive with larger populations. In modern times, the extent of election fraud, from harvesting votes from the mentally incapable and deceased to computer manipulation of results, makes it clear that there's no legitimate connection between casting a vote and its meaningful impact on the will of the people. Documentaries like "2000 Mules" and "Selection Code" expose this outrageous theft, which is an updated technological form of an old phenomenon.

* 00:20:39 - Venezuela: A Case Study in Centralized Control and Incompetence

The story of Venezuela under Chavez serves as a stark warning about the dangers of centralized control. Chavez, elected on a conservative platform, swiftly flipped to a socialist dictatorship, seizing private lands, businesses, and critical infrastructure like oil and gas. These state-seized entities, often run by incompetent but loyal family members, quickly collapsed due to corruption, lack of investment, and mismanagement, demonstrating how easily valuable assets can be run into the ground when basic principles of competence and accountability are abandoned for political loyalty.

Thank you for tuning into "The Representative Deception." My hope is that this discussion has encouraged you to critically examine the systems around us and to stand firm on your own first principles. Remember, as sober Christian gentlemen, our strength comes from living directly, doing no harm, and seeking truth, even when the world attempts to re-present a distorted reality. Let's continue to be fearless warriors in spirit and sword, shining examples of our divine potential.