S1 EP 5 Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast EP 5: Rebroadcast

We discuss the definition of freedom, the history of the shadow people, and how they are enslaving us.

Here are the show notes for "Examine Freedom" from the Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast.

Welcome to The Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast! In this episode, "Examine Freedom," we delve deep into the concept of freedom, exploring its dictionary definitions and contrasting it with what I call "the state." Join me as we uncover the historical roots of control, the parasitic nature of hidden powers, and how understanding these dynamics empowers us to live more freely in alignment with God's laws.

Show Notes:

* (00:01:07) Opening Prayer and Introduction: I welcome you to The Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast and begin with a prayer, seeking patience, courage, wisdom, and discernment. We ask for the armor of God and the Spirit's guidance to act righteously for ourselves, our families, and our communities, pledging to rebuke and stop evil.

* (00:02:59) Defining Freedom: We kick off by defining freedom, emphasizing its importance as something to constantly hold in our consciousness. I share definitions from Oxford Language Dictionary and Merriam Webster, highlighting various aspects such as the absence of constraint, liberation, unrestricted use, and political rights.

* (00:04:57) Freedom vs. The State: I introduce the concept of "the state" as the opposite of freedom in our everyday experience. We discuss how the world has been divided into countries, contrasting it with the historical feudal system where kings owned everything and enforced their rule through violence.

* (00:06:25) The Shadow People and Their Control: I delve into the "shadow people," a group hiding in plain sight, whom I describe as parasitic entities who steal wealth, names, ideas, and even lives. They operate through puppets and figureheads, like Henry Kissinger and George Soros, to maintain their power structure without direct accountability.

* (00:11:18) The Russian Nesting Doll Analogy: I use the Russian nesting doll (babushka) as a symbol for how the shadow people operate, with layers of agents and puppets obscuring the true, untouchable orchestrators at the core. This illustrates how difficult it is to reach the ultimate power.

* (00:12:25) Ukraine and the Roots of Slavery: I reveal an intriguing insight: the land known today as Ukraine, rich with one-third of the Earth's black topsoil, is where the shadow people gained a significant foothold and introduced the concept of slavery. The term "slave" is a play on "Slav," referring to the Slavic peoples who were first enslaved by this system.

* (00:14:44) The Death Cycle vs. Natural Abundance: I discuss how companies like Monsanto destroy fertile black soil with synthetic chemicals, trapping farmers in a cycle of dependency and debt. This contrasts sharply with natural, biodynamic, and organic farming methods that promote healthy, resilient soil and true abundance, aligning with nature's and God's laws.

* (00:16:41) Debt Slavery and Deception: The shadow people's parasitic model is further explored through the example of farmers lured into debt slavery by deceptive promises of higher yields. This system forces them to produce wealth to pay off loans, highlighting how freedom is lost through financial entrapment.

* (00:19:12) The Deceitful Nature of the Shadow People: I reiterate that the shadow people are dishonorable, lying, cheating, and stealing to gain advantage. Their word cannot be trusted, unlike an honorable Christian individual whose word is their bond.

* (00:21:53) Freedom's Doom and Responsibility: Humans naturally seek freedom, our birthright given by God, much like a baby deer instinctively knows to run. I explain the concept of "free-doom" – the idea that with freedom of choice comes repercussions and karma. As followers of Jesus, we must be conscious of the consequences of our choices, ensuring they don't harm others, and making good quality decisions for ourselves, our families, and our communities.

I hope this episode encourages you to reflect on the true meaning of freedom and how we can consciously make choices that lead to abundance and honor God's laws. Stay strong, gentlemen!