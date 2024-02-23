S1 Ep 4 - Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast EP 4: Rebroadcast

We will explore the concept of Honorable and what it means in our society. True honor versus titled honor. Merit based versus fake honor.

Welcome back to The Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast, Episode 4! I'm your host, Henry, and I'm so glad you've joined me for another episode. Today, July 9, 2023, we're diving deep into a word that is often misused in our society: "honorable." Join me as we explore what it truly means to be honorable, both personally and within the context of our institutions, and challenge the narratives that aim to twist its true meaning.

Here's a breakdown of what we discussed:

* 00:01:11 - Opening Prayer and Setting Intentions: We started our episode with a heartfelt prayer, asking for patience, courage, wisdom, and discernment. We sought the armor of God for divine protection to courageously be peacemakers and make the world a better place. We also called upon the name of Jesus Christ to banish all negative entities and declare our space clear of evil spirits and energies.

* 00:03:06 - Defining "Honorable": I introduced the core topic of today's episode: the word "honorable." I highlighted how its meaning is often twisted in a dishonorable society. We explored definitions from Vocabulary.com and Britannia.com, focusing on honesty, fairness, respect, and good moral character, and how an honorable person lives up to high principles.

* 00:05:14 - Choosing the Honorable Path: We discussed the importance of choosing to be honorable on an individual level. It's not always an easy path, but the rewards are great, despite the many trials. Imagine the societal transformation if more of us committed to this path of truth, honesty, and sincerity!

* 00:06:58 - Personal vs. Institutional Honor: I distinguished between personal honor, earned through individual actions worthy of respect and esteem, and the "honorable" titles bestowed upon government officials and nobility, which are not earned by merit but granted by institutions.

* 00:08:04 - The Deception of "Honorable" Titles in Government: We delved into how these unearned titles are used within Western governments. I pointed out how individuals can retain the title of "Honorable" regardless of their personal conduct, even if plagued by scandal, simply because they've worked for the government. It's a word game designed to mislead people into believing someone is honorable when the truth is often the opposite.

* 00:10:35 - Questioning the Program: I encouraged listeners to question the "program" and not blindly go along with what's presented as truth. We need to think skeptically and consider who benefits from these systems and why they continue.

* 00:11:22 - The State, Media, and Repeated Lies: I discussed how state actors use controlled media to repeat titles and phrases, creating a form of brainwashing. I emphasized that a lie, no matter how many times it's repeated or by how many people, never becomes the truth.

* 00:12:52 - The Parasitic Nature of the State: We explored the idea that the state, from top to bottom, acts like a giant parasite, feeding off the people who create value. It expands continuously, sucking up energy through taxation and impeding innovation through regulation, ultimately taking away from the host (the people).

* 00:16:16 - Innovation and Regulation: I used the example of the tech industry and the internet's early days to illustrate how government restrictions stifle innovation. I highlighted the rise and fall of Templar, an encrypted email service from Iceland, as a testament to how powers that be shut down anything that offers true freedom and privacy, as it threatens their monopolistic control and desire for data.

* 00:19:18 - The Court System and "Team Lawyer": Finally, we shifted gears to the court system in the Western world. I pointed out that judges are given the title "Honorable" upon appointment, regardless of their past actions, and rarely lose their positions. I also revealed how the "Bar" societies, which lawyers and judges are part of, are private entities acting in the interest of "Team Lawyer," often at the expense of the general public. It's a calculated game where the lawyers work together to extract money, making the court system far more complex than it appears.

My friends, it’s crucial that we remain vigilant and question the narratives presented to us, especially when it comes to what is truly "honorable" in our society and institutions. Let's choose the difficult but rewarding path of personal honor, honesty, and truth, and inspire a collective transformation. Thank you for listening, and until next time, stay sober, Christian, and gentlemen.