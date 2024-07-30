S1 EP 3 of 3 - Why did so many Christians take the shot - listener's question

Listener question: Why did so many Christians Take the Vax?

3 part series, because there is a lot to say.

Here are the show notes for this episode of The Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast:

Podcast Title: 3 of 3 - Why did so many Christians take the shot - listener's question

Welcome to the third and final part of my deep dive into why so many Christians chose to receive the COVID shot. In previous episodes, we've explored the psychology behind individual choices and the subtle influences of the internet. Today, we're taking on the pharmaceutical industry itself and discussing why, from my perspective, no Christian should partake in anything it offers, especially vaccinations.

Episode Breakdown:

* 00:02:00 - The Pharmaceutical Industry's Roots: I delve into my argument that Christians should avoid the pharmaceutical industry and vaccinations. I assert that those at the helm of pharmaceutical giants are not aligned with biblical principles, suggesting they are part of a "dark agenda" that would prevent truly Christian individuals from reaching such positions of power.

* 00:03:05 - Understanding Our Spiritual War: We're in a spiritual war, and failing to recognize this means we might not be acting appropriately. I discuss how we are surrounded by those with ill intentions, and even our own hearts can be difficult to discern in a world of sin and temptation. We are flawed, constantly refining ourselves if we choose to pursue a better path.

* 00:04:38 - Institutional Corruption and the Catholic Church: I explain that nearly every major institution is corrupted by individuals placed in positions of power or influence. Using the Catholic Church as a prime example, I trace its origins as a rebranding of the Roman Empire, designed to maintain power by becoming a religious organization rather than a physical one.

* 00:06:23 - The Vatican's Hidden Knowledge: I discuss how the Roman Empire discreetly folded its assets underground, leading to the immense wealth of the Roman Catholic Church. The Vatican, a sovereign territory, houses vast libraries and catacombs of ancient knowledge, including what is believed to be the Library of Alexandria's collection, representing the largest known compilation of books and knowledge on Earth.

* 00:08:18 - The Council of Nicaea and Biblical Control: The Catholic Church, through the Council of Nicaea around 322 AD, decided which books would be included in the modern Bible, effectively controlling the narrative. Many books were cut and destroyed, with only recent discoveries revealing caches of these original works, allowing for a deeper understanding of true history.

* 00:09:46 - The Divine Right of Kings: I talk about how the Catholic Church wielded power by bestowing the "divine right of kings," giving rulers legitimacy in the eyes of the people through the Pope's blessing. This system was about controlling who was "on the inside" of the power structures and networks.

* 00:11:01 - The Inquisitions and Eliminating Healers: The Catholic Church, now the rebranded Catholic Empire, engaged in numerous Inquisitions throughout history. One key purpose was to eliminate "thought leaders" and "intellectuals" who challenged the Church, as well as those who understood how to naturally heal the body.

* 00:11:54 - The Body as a Detox System: I argue that the human body is a miracle, designed by God to heal itself and detoxify from environmental and ingested toxins. This truth, that the body is a detox system, not an immune system, has been suppressed, and the Catholic Church actively killed those who understood this concept through the Inquisitions to maintain control and reliance on the Church.

* 00:16:09 - The Persecution of "Witches" and the Rise of Pharmakia: The Church labeled natural healers as "witches" and publicly murdered them to instill fear and eliminate competition. This paved the way for the rise of "pharmakia"—the pharmaceutical industries—which, in a biblical context, were associated with black magic wizards but were rebranded as modern pharmacies by the Catholic Church.

* 00:18:02 - Knights Hospitalier, Knights Templar, and Modern Hospitals: I discuss the Knights Hospitalier, created by the Catholic Church, as the origin of modern hospitals. They provided healing services and eventually sought to be the sole healers, eliminating competition. I also touch upon the Knights Templar and their role in early banking practices, demonstrating how different "Knights Orders" served mercenary purposes for the Church. The Red Cross today even bears the symbol of the Knights Templar, showing how these organizations rebranded over time.

I hope this information has been illuminating and helps you understand why we, as Christians, must be discerning about our participation with the pharmaceutical and vaccine industries. We need to grow up, get right with God, become strong individuals, and find our "high vibe tribe" to navigate the significant events on the horizon.