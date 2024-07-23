S1 EP 3 of 3 - The Church has fallen - Ecclesia time

Fake Covid has proven the Church has fallen. Not all but most are unfit for purpose and we must come to terms with this. We need to reorient ourselves to follow the teachings of Jesus Christ. Do not idol worship the church. I explain my points in this 3 part series.

Welcome to another episode of The Sober Christian Gentleman, I'm Henry, and this is part three of our series, "The Church Deception." In this episode, we dive deep into the true meaning of "ekklesia," discuss how institutions can be compromised, and explore the importance of individual spiritual discernment in these challenging times. Join me as we uncover some uncomfortable truths and talk about building a strong, unshakeable faith.

Show Notes: "The Church Deception pt 3 of 3"

00:01:15 - Understanding Ekklesia: The True Meaning of Church

We begin by exploring the powerful and often obscured definition of "ekklesia," the ancient Greek word for church. It's not what many institutions might want you to believe; it refers to a "called-out assembly or congregation" of believers who are summoned by God out of the world and into His light. This core understanding is crucial for true believers.

00:05:26 - The Importance of Personal Interpretation

I emphasize why it's vital for us as true followers of Jesus to interpret the scriptures directly, rather than relying on others. For generations, people have leaned on intermediaries to interpret the Bible and the words of Jesus for them. It's time for us to step into spiritual adulthood, be conscious, and make our own decisions based on the best information we seek out personally.

00:06:27 - Navigating the Transition Period and Deception

We are undeniably in a significant transition period, with signs all around us that could indicate coming tribulations. Whether these are genuine biblical signs or manufactured deceptions, awareness is key. This is why "The Church Deception" is so critical—institutions, including the church itself, can be taken over by those with ill intent.

00:07:44 - The Catholic Church and Soviet Infiltration

I share a stark example of how institutions can be compromised by bad actors, specifically detailing alleged Soviet Communist efforts to infiltrate and discredit the Roman Catholic Church. This involved recruiting individuals to become priests and then engaging in behaviors meant to corrupt and undermine the institution, ultimately to turn people away from God.

00:10:39 - Institutional Cover-ups and Lack of Accountability

A critical point I make is how, instead of addressing misconduct, the Catholic Church allegedly covered up serious offenses by moving accused priests to different parishes. This behavior, lacking logical or biblical grounding, highlights the dangers when institutions prioritize their image over moral principles and accountability.

00:12:47 - Communism's Agenda: Destroying Competing Thoughts

We discuss how communism aims to destroy all competing ideologies, especially religion, because it sees the state as the ultimate authority and demands absolute obedience. This explains why communist regimes are inherently tyrannical and cannot allow for voluntary participation or dissent; their utopian promises are always an illusion.

00:15:02 - The Power of a Union of the Willing

I revisit the concept of "ekklesia" as a "union of the willing," emphasizing that such a group is far more powerful than a "union of the meek." We challenge the common interpretation of "the meek shall inherit the earth," suggesting an alternative—that the meek, lacking strength and conviction, often perish. The world rewards the strong, and true believers must embody that strength.

00:16:53 - Culling the Herd: Weakening the Strong

I reveal a concerning pattern in power structures throughout history, where wars and other conflicts are used to "cull the herd" by targeting and eliminating "alpha males" or strong individuals who might challenge evil powers. This keeps the populace from organizing and creating beneficial changes.

00:17:57 - The Church Misleading the Flock

Bringing it back to the church deception, I explain that many institutions have misled their congregations. I highlight exceptions like Pastor Pawlowski, who exemplified biblical principles during the COVID deception by feeding the poor and speaking truth. This crisis exposed weak leadership within the church.

00:19:50 - The Rise of the Underground Ekklesia

Finally, I discuss the emergence of the "underground church"—a powerful movement of true believers who are forming organic "ekklesias" in private settings. They are rejecting the compromised institutional church, meeting in homes, and staying true to Christ's teachings without compromise. This is where real fellowship and unwavering faith are flourishing.

Conclusion:

Friends, this journey through "The Church Deception" has been eye-opening, and I hope it’s spurred you to think critically about where you place your trust. The truth is, we are living in unique times, and evil gains power when good people do nothing. My goal is always to encourage you to be discerning, seek truth, and cultivate personal strength in your faith. Remember, you don't need an institution to connect with God; you need the spirit of Christ within you. Stay strong, stay sober, and keep your eyes fixed on the true path.



