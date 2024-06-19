S1 Ep 3 of 3 Covid 2.0

The covid lies round two are ramping up up. We must not cooperate in our enslavement, our loss of freedom and our poisoning of us. COVID means Certificate Of Vaccination Identification.

Because the COVID-19 deception is coming back around again we must be ready. The people who pushed this scam on us the first time have not been brought to justice. The perpetrators have not been removed from power, they seem to have gotten away with this genocidal crime. The courts have proven themselves corrupt or a complete fraud. The police have proven they will obey any orders, no matter how tyrannical. The hospitals have become murder machines, we know it, they know we know, but they will not stop. They see no reason to stop, so why not double down on this deadly scam?

Satanism, The Climate Change Cult and The Deadly Vax Program are all aspects of the same group. All three programs devalue humans, aim to reduce the world population and will remove God-given freedom of choice, from us, using lies, deception and force.

We have to withdraw consent. We have to adamantly refuse to participate in the COVID-19 theatre that provides us with no benefit and all harm.

Peaceful noncompliance is our way out, but if we miss this window, of being 'loud and clear', visible, and peaceful. History has shown us, that this will become violent and bloody, furthermore, we will be the targets. The unspeakable will happen to us or we will be forced to do the unspeakable first.

“Rebellion to tyrants is obedience to God” – Benjamin Franklin.

Welcome to another episode of The Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast! I'm your host, Henry, and this is "The Covid Deception 3 of 3"—an addendum episode I felt compelled to share to bring crucial information to light. We're diving deep into the fraud used to convince the world that COVID existed, exposing it as a complete fabrication, merely a projection from those orchestrating this con. It's vital we understand this narrative to intellectually arm ourselves against the ongoing nonsense.

I start by sharing my own due diligence regarding the alleged COVID pandemic. Through conversations with local coroners, it became clear that COVID was never officially diagnosed as a cause of death. Instead, this "thing" was presented as a complete fabrication, existing only in the minds of those projecting the fraud.

Historically, coroners conduct autopsies to determine suspicious causes of death. However, when the COVID "con" began in 2020, no autopsies were performed to identify a novel coronavirus. Instead, hospital staff simply declared COVID as the cause of death, without any scientific investigation, which is a stark departure from standard medical practice.

Hospitals were given significant financial incentives, reportedly a $30,000 bonus from the U.S. federal government, for every death certificate listing COVID as the cause. This monetary incentive encouraged a widespread misrepresentation of death causes, highlighting a clear motivation behind the fraudulent declarations.

A "statistical shell game" was played in 2020: hospitals magically stopped reporting flu deaths. Instead, all deaths exhibiting flu-like symptoms were reclassified as COVID deaths. This explains why the flu seemingly disappeared for a couple of years, as the numbers were merely shifted to inflate COVID statistics, creating the illusion of a pandemic.

The policy became so outrageous that almost any death in the United States, regardless of cause, was attributed to COVID unless there was an overriding insurance reason. I share examples of individuals dying from motorcycle accidents, falls from buildings, or even gunshots, where COVID was listed on their death certificates. It's so ridiculous it's almost humorous, a kind of gallows humor.

Another major monetary incentive affected families directly. While COVID deaths ensured a payout from life insurance policies, deaths due to "vaccine injury" often nullified the contract, leaving families with zero. This created immense pressure for families to declare COVID as the cause of death, even if they knew the vaccine was responsible, just to receive the much-needed funds.

Truth-seekers like Edward Dowd, author of "Cause Unknown," analyzed insurance statistics and revealed a 40% increase in all-cause mortality starting in 2021 and continuing into 2022. This massive spike in deaths correlates with the vaccine rollout and was often masked by attributing deaths to other causes like strokes or heart attacks, rather than the "jab."

Surprisingly, detailed mortality data emerged from England due to its vast bureaucracy, where various departments unintentionally released raw numbers. These reports were not intended for public consumption, but their sheer size and lack of centralized control meant that this crucial data, revealing the true death toll from the injections, became accessible.

Africa, as a continent, saw minimal vaccination uptake (only about 3% of the population) and consequently, the fewest "COVID deaths." Most African people simply didn't believe the COVID narrative, as they weren't constantly bombarded by Western media. The few African countries that adopted lockdowns and mandates were typically those most influenced and corrupted by Western systems.

I discuss how four African presidents who questioned the COVID psychological operations and vaccine safety were allegedly murdered. One president, whose name I'm trying to recall, famously demonstrated the PCR test's fraudulent nature by swabbing various random objects, including his dog and fruit, and getting inconsistent results. This proved the test was a "flip of a coin" and completely unreliable.

In essence, we've uncovered how the COVID narrative was a meticulously planned fraud, driven by financial incentives, statistical manipulation, and pervasive information warfare. It's a sobering look at how easily a population can be misled when critical thinking is suppressed and official narratives are blindly accepted. We must continue to resist this nonsense with everything we have to survive. Thank you for joining me on The Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast.